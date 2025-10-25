IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Siraj Sends Dangerous Travis Head Back; Australia 67-1 After 11 Overs

IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: You've Got To Take Your Chances, Says Gill

In the hope of getting a consolation win, India have brought in left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Prasidh Krishna in place of Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. “We would have bowled first. Have a target on the total and then try to chase it down. I think we got what we wanted. We had just enough runs (in the last game) on the board and a couple of chances coming our way, which we couldn't take," said India captain Shubman Gill after the toss.

On losing the last game, he said: "That happens in the game of cricket, you've got to take your chances. The game was going on pretty even till about the 40th over. In the end, they played well. Hopefully this game is going to be a good one for us."