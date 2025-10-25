AUS 67-1 After 11 Overs: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, brought into the attack, gave away just 4 runs of his first over. It will be interesting to see how Aussies play him.
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Siraj Sends Dangerous Travis Head Back; Australia 67-1 After 11 Overs
Published : October 25, 2025 at 8:56 AM IST|
Updated : October 25, 2025 at 9:57 AM IST
Australian skipper Mitch Marsh won the toss and elected to bat in the third ODI against Shubman Gill-led India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. This was the third straight toss lost by Gill in his first series as the ODI skipper. Australia, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, made one change to the playing XI, bringing in Nathan Ellis for Xavier Bartlett. India, who are playing for pride, made two changes to the playing XI, with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Prasidh Krishna coming in for Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy missed the third ODI because of a left quadriceps injury. "Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis," said the team management in a statement. Surely when India bat, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
LIVE FEED
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Australia 67-1 After 11 Overs, Kuldeep Yadav Gives Just 4 Of His First Over
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Australia 63-1 After 10 Overs
AUS 63-1 after 10 overs: Matthew Short has joined Marsh at the crease. Siraj conceded 6 runs in that over, but most importantly, managed to get India the all-important breakthrough. This was the 8th time in 19 innings Siraj dismissed Head across all international matches.
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Travis Head Out, Siraj Claims The Prized Wicket
India have managed a crucial breakthrough with Siraj, who was brought back into the attack, sending Head back to the pavilion. Head was looking dangerous, hitting a boundary of the first delivery of this 10th over. But the very next delivery, he managed to hit it straight to the backward point. Head c Prasidh b Siraj 29(25) [4s-6]
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Australia 57-0 After 9 Overs
AUS 57-0 after 9 overs: Just 3 runs of this Prasidh Krishna over. India badly needs a breakthrough, as Head and Marsh are making scoring look easy.
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Australia 54-0 After 8 Overs
AUS 54-0 after 8 overs: 10 runs of this over by Harshit, including two boundaries by Mitch Marsh. This is looking like the typical Australian opening pair, beginning to set up a solid base for a huge total.
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Australia 44-0 After 7 Overs; Head, Marsh Beginning To Look Dangerous
AUS 44-0 after 7 overs: Prasidh Krishna goes for 13 in his first over as Marsh greets him with a six of his first delivery and Head pulls him over square leg for a boundary. Both openers are looking dangerous now.
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Australia 31-0 After 6 Overs
AUS 31-0 after 6 overs: Travis Head -- 17 of 17 with four boundaries -- is getting a move on. India would be wary of it, given Head's record against the Men in Blue.
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Australia 26-0 After 5 Overs
AUS 26-0 after 5 overs: Australian openers have started to free their arms, hitting a few boundaries. Indian pacers need to find a wicket and stop Australia from building momentum and posting a huge total.
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Australia 9-0 After 3 Overs
AUS 9-0 after 3 overs: Seven runs of Siraj's second over, which saw Travis Head hitting him for a boundary past the midwicket. Nonetheless, it is a slow start for Australia. India would be looking for early wickets to maintain control, especially sending Head back. Allowing him to settle down can prove costly.
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Siraj Begins Proceedings With A Maiden; Australia 2-0 after 2 Overs
AUS 2-0 after 2 overs: Travis Head and Mitch Marsh on the crease. Mohammed Siraj opens bowling for India with a maiden over to the Aussie captain. Siraj keeps the ball mostly fullish and outside the off stump. Harshit Rana bowls the second over from the other end, conceding only two runs.
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: You've Got To Take Your Chances, Says Gill
In the hope of getting a consolation win, India have brought in left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Prasidh Krishna in place of Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. “We would have bowled first. Have a target on the total and then try to chase it down. I think we got what we wanted. We had just enough runs (in the last game) on the board and a couple of chances coming our way, which we couldn't take," said India captain Shubman Gill after the toss.
On losing the last game, he said: "That happens in the game of cricket, you've got to take your chances. The game was going on pretty even till about the 40th over. In the end, they played well. Hopefully this game is going to be a good one for us."
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Updates: A Look At The Teams Playing Today
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.