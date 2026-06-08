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IND vs AFG Live Score, Only Test Day 3: Manav Suthar Aiming For Five-Wicket Haul, Follow-On Threat For Afghanistan

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Manav Suthar took three wickets on Day 2 of Test match (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 8, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST

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Hyderabad: On the expected lines, India have been dominating proceedings in the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Heading into the Day 3 odf the fixture, Afghanistan are trailing by 451 runs while losing five wickets. Manav Suthar had an impressive debut for the Indian team in the match taking three wickets so far and will be eyeing to complete a five-wicket haul. The match is going on in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh and a threat of follow on is looming over the Afghan side.

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9:11 AM, 8 Jun 2026 (IST)

IND vs AFG Live Score: Manav Suthar Headline Day 2

Left-arm spinner capitalised on the spin offered by the pitch and picked three wickets so far in his debut match. Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with two wickets while other bowlers are yet to open their account. Rahmat Shah has stood firm at one end and he is heading towards his fifty. The Indian team will aim to wrap up the visitors below the follow-on mark of 364 and beat them by an innings.

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