IND vs AFG Live Score, Only Test Day 3: Manav Suthar Aiming For Five-Wicket Haul, Follow-On Threat For Afghanistan

IND vs AFG Live Score: Manav Suthar Headline Day 2

Left-arm spinner capitalised on the spin offered by the pitch and picked three wickets so far in his debut match. Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with two wickets while other bowlers are yet to open their account. Rahmat Shah has stood firm at one end and he is heading towards his fifty. The Indian team will aim to wrap up the visitors below the follow-on mark of 364 and beat them by an innings.