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IND vs AFG Only Test Live Score: Sai Sudharsan And KL Rahul Guide India To 96/1 At Lunch

IND vs AFG Test Live score
Shubman Gill is captaining Indian team (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 6, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST

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Updated : June 6, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST

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Hyderabad: India are up against Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The team is going in with a squad that has many new faces. Both teams have played only one Test match so far, with India winning the lone game.

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11:54 AM, 6 Jun 2026 (IST)

IND vs AFG Only Test Live Score: India 96/1 after conclusion of the first session

The match is going on the expected lines so far, with India dominating the proceedings. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 24 runs, but the pair of KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan have formed a 55-run partnership to steady the innings. Both batters look well settled on the crease, and they are heading towards their fifties.

10:52 AM, 6 Jun 2026 (IST)

IND vs AFG Only Test Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets dismissed

The Indian batters seem to struggle as they are transitioning from T20 cricket to Test cricket after coming from the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Yashasvi got dismissed while playing a ball striding down the leg on the last ball of the 12th over. He tried to glance the ball away but nicked it to the wicketkeeper.

10:26 AM, 6 Jun 2026 (IST)

IND vs AFG Only Test Live Score: KL Rahul gets a lifeline thanks to visitors not taking a review

Ziaur Rahman Sharifi almost provided a breakthrough for Afghanistan in the 11th over of the innings when KL Rahul tried to play a square cut to the ball delivered outside off. In the process, he nicked it, and there was a clear noise as the ball passed the bat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, at 2nd slip, was confident that the batter had nicked it. UltraEdge confirmed the same, but as Afghanistan didn't take the review, Rahul survived.

9:03 AM, 6 Jun 2026 (IST)

IND vs AFG Only Test Live Score: India chose to bat, Manav Suthar Makes Debut

India won the toss and chose to bat first in the one-off Test in Mullanpur. Shubman Gill said at the toss that the pitch will be slower and lower as the game progresses. Also, he said that Manav Suthar will make his debut for the Indian team. Afghanistan have also handed a debut to Nangeyalia Kharote.

Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Afsar Zazai(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Last Updated : June 6, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST

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