IND vs AFG Only Test Live Score: Sai Sudharsan And KL Rahul Guide India To 96/1 At Lunch

IND vs AFG Only Test Live Score: KL Rahul gets a lifeline thanks to visitors not taking a review

Ziaur Rahman Sharifi almost provided a breakthrough for Afghanistan in the 11th over of the innings when KL Rahul tried to play a square cut to the ball delivered outside off. In the process, he nicked it, and there was a clear noise as the ball passed the bat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, at 2nd slip, was confident that the batter had nicked it. UltraEdge confirmed the same, but as Afghanistan didn't take the review, Rahul survived.