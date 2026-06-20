IND vs AFG Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma In Focus As Toss To Take Place At 1 PM
Hyderabad: India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and are set to lock horns against the Afghan side in the last fixture of the series, which is a dead rubber. The leadership management of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are likely to make some changes to the playing XI as they will be looking to experiment with the squad. The Indian team has already clinched the series, but the series is crucial in the buildup to the Ireland and England series.
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IND vs AFG Live Score: Rain Threat Looming Over Match
There's a rain threat looming over today's match. AccuWeather reports indicate cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms. While the chance of rain at the start of the match is low, there's a 50 percent chance of rain between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Therefore, a few interruptions in play cannot be ruled out. The temperature is expected to be around 32°C, and the humidity around 70%.