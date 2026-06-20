IND vs AFG Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma In Focus As Toss To Take Place At 1 PM

IND vs AFG Live Score: Rain Threat Looming Over Match

There's a rain threat looming over today's match. AccuWeather reports indicate cloudy skies and the possibility of thunderstorms. While the chance of rain at the start of the match is low, there's a 50 percent chance of rain between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Therefore, a few interruptions in play cannot be ruled out. The temperature is expected to be around 32°C, and the humidity around 70%.