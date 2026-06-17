IND A vs AFG A Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dismissed On 38 Despite Getting Two Lifelines
Published : June 17, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: India A are up against Afghanistan A in the tri-series involving Sri Lanka A, and they might set one foot in the final with a victory over the opposition. The team has one victory and two defeats, with a net run rate of +0.032. On the other hand, Afghanistan have managed to win one match while they have lost one so far and have a net run rate of -0.021.
All eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he hasn't been able to deliver with the bat so far. He has registered scores of 14,44 and 21 so far. The team will hope that he will provide a solid start to the team.
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IND A vs AFG A Live Score: Afghanistan A Chose to bowl after winning toss
Afghanistan A opt to bowl after winning the toss, and India A will be aiming to post a decent total while batting first. All eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India will hope a solid start from him.