Duleep Trophy Final Day 2 Live Score: East Zone 491/5 At Lunch; Ishan Kishan Playing On 171
Published : September 7, 2026 at 9:16 AM IST|
Updated : September 7, 2026 at 12:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: East Zone are in a strong position in the final of the Duleep Trophy at the end of the Day 1 with Kumar Kushagra and captain Ishan Kishan at the crease. The team will start from 385/4 with Kishan scoring unbeaten 111 runs while Kushagra amassing unbeaten 63 runs on the opening day of the fixture. The first-innings lead is decisive in the match and so South Zone will aim to get the reamining wickets of the East Zone innings as soon as possible. The team will bank on Mohammed Siraj, who has an ordinary outing so far, to capitalise on his international experience and provide the team with some breakthroughs.
LIVE FEED
Duleep Trophy Final Day 2 Live Score: Ishan Kishan continues his march towards double hundred: Kushagra Dismissed
East Zone captain Ishan Kishan has scored 171 runs so far and continues to impress with his brilliant shot-making. Kumar Kushagra got dismissed on 101 but the East Zone batters are fully capitalising on the conditions which are extremely helpful for the batters.
Duleep Trophy Final Day 2 Live Score: First innings lead becomes crucial
The first innings lead will be crucial for both sides considering the fact that the red soil in Chennai will help spinners as the game progresses. The surface will become diffcult to bat against spinners in the second innings and so the first innings becomes very crucial for both the sides.