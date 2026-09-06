Duleep Trophy Final Live Score, East Zone vs South Zone: Sooryavanshi And Easwaran Give Flying Start; Both Openers Heading For Fifty

Duleep Trophy Final Live Score: East Zone wins the toss; opt to bat

Ishan Kishan won the toss and chose to bat first in the summit clash of the Duleep Trophy.

Squads

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kumar Kushagra, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Virat Singh, Ishan Kishan(wk/c), Anukul Roy, Md Kounain Quraishi, Mohammed Shami, Abhijit K Sarkar, Mukesh Kumar, Subhranshu Senapati, Shahbaz Ahmed, Denish Das, Shikhar Mohan, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

South Zone: Ricky Bhui, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Tilak Varma (c), Smaran Ravichandran, Kodimela Himateja, Shreyas Gopal, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, MD Nidheesh, Mohammed Siraj, Shaik Rasheed, Kavuri Saiteja, Karun Nair, Aman Khan, Tripurana Vijay, Abhinav Tejrana