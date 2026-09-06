Duleep Trophy Final Live Score, East Zone vs South Zone: Sooryavanshi And Easwaran Give Flying Start; Both Openers Heading For Fifty
Published : September 6, 2026 at 9:25 AM IST|
Updated : September 6, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: After making waves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and earning an India debut, all eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as East Zone takes on South Zone in the final of the Duleep Trophy 2026 in Chennai. The youngster scored 92 runs in the first innings of the semi-final, and the East Zone will be backing him to play a scintillating knock once again. Also, he is the vice-captain of the team and is honing his leadership skills with this experience.
Notably, this is the first time since 2012-13 that Chennai is hosting the Duleep Trophy Final. Back in 2012-13, East Zone locked horns against Central Zone, with the former winning the match on the basis of a first-innings lead. Also, some of the big names like Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma will also feature in the final.
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Duleep Trophy Final Live Score: East Zone wins the toss; opt to bat
Ishan Kishan won the toss and chose to bat first in the summit clash of the Duleep Trophy.
Squads
East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kumar Kushagra, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Virat Singh, Ishan Kishan(wk/c), Anukul Roy, Md Kounain Quraishi, Mohammed Shami, Abhijit K Sarkar, Mukesh Kumar, Subhranshu Senapati, Shahbaz Ahmed, Denish Das, Shikhar Mohan, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
South Zone: Ricky Bhui, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Tilak Varma (c), Smaran Ravichandran, Kodimela Himateja, Shreyas Gopal, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, MD Nidheesh, Mohammed Siraj, Shaik Rasheed, Kavuri Saiteja, Karun Nair, Aman Khan, Tripurana Vijay, Abhinav Tejrana