Cycling Coach At NSNIS Patiala Booked Under POCSO Act For ‘Minor’s’ Rape
Patiala: An FIR has been registered by the police against Maxat Ayezbayev, a cycling coach at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala, over the alleged rape of a minor female athlete.
The accused coach is a native of Kazakhstan. Patiala SP (City) Mohit Aggarwal said during a press conference that the matter was brought to the notice of police on September 18.
“Based on the statement provided by the minor athlete and information received from relevant officials, the police immediately registered an FIR and initiated an investigation,” said Aggarwal.
Police said that action has been initiated under Section 64(2) and Section 351(3) of the BNS, as well as the POCSO Act. The incident took place on September 13 following which special police teams were mobilised to launch a search for the accused.
According to the SP City, the police received information that the accused coach might be present at a camp in Delhi following which Patiala police teams rushed to the capital city, but couldn't trace the accused. The police have however recovered and seized his passport.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused coach had rented a room for one day within the premises where the players reside. According to the police, the involvement of any other person has not surfaced in the case so far.
“After the minor informed the police, we took prompt action. Special police teams have been constituted to arrest the accused, and the investigation is proceeding from various angles,” said the SP City.
The police official further added that in “sensitive cases, victims are sometimes unable to come forward immediately after the incident.” Police have appealed to the media not to disclose the minor's identity or harass the victim and their family while gathering information about the case.
Aggarwal urged the general public to share any information regarding the accused immediately with the Patiala Police. According to police, necessary medical procedures of the minor have been conducted as part of the investigation in the case.