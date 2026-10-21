Asian Para Games 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: Praveen Kumar Clinch Gold With Games Record; India Sweep Shot Put F46 Podium
Published : October 21, 2026 at 9:31 AM IST|
Updated : October 21, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
India's golden spree has continued on Day 3 as well, with Praveen Kumar and Ayush Verma winning gold medals in their respective events. Praveen shattered the Asian Para Games record in the men’s high jump T64, while Ayush Verma won gold in the Men's Shot Put F53 event. India swept the Shot Put F46 podium with Sachin Khilari taking the gold medal. Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag won a silver medal in the women's compound doubles in archery.
India's gold tally has shot up to 12 on the third day of the Games, and they will now aim to surpass South Korea who have won 13 gold medals so far in the competition. The Indian contingent has more medal events coming their way in Para Athletics and swimming as well. Para Cycling will also have medal events with Indian participants in it.
India's medal count so far - 47 (12 gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze)
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Asian Para Games 2026 Live: Kasthuri Rajamani bags powerlifting silver
The Indian powerlifter delivered a lift of 108kg in her third and final attempt to finish with a silver medal in the women’s 67kg category. Uzbekistan’s Rukhshona Uktamova won the gold medal with a lift of 127 kg. South Korea’s Kim Hyeonghui won the bronze medal with a lift of 107kg.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live: Silver medal for Bhagyashri Jadhav
Bhagyashri Jadhav clinched the silver medal in the women’s shot put F34 event. She recorded a best throw of 8.19 m in her third attempt and finished second to China’s Zou Lijuan, who won gold by clearing a distance of 9.07m.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live: Who is Sachin Khilari?
The 36-year-old from Maharashtra is a Paralympic medalist from Maharashtra and is a two-time world champion. Born in Maharashtra's Sangli district, he suffered a life-changing bicycle accident at the age of nine. He initially pursued javelin throw but then switched to shot put after suffering a shoulder injury. Sachin's breakthrough moment came two years ago when he won silver in the men's shot put at the Paris Paralympics in 2024 with an Asian-record throw of 16.32m. He also won back-to-back world championship titles in 2023 and 2024.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live: India sweep shot put F46 podium
India won all three medals in the men's shot put F46 with Sachin Khilari leading the way. He won the gold medal with a throw of 15.87 m, which is also a Games record. Mohd Yasser bagged silver with 15.06m, while Parveen signed off with a bronze medal thanks to his effort of 14.94m.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live: Praveen Kumar clinches record breaking gold
India's Praveen Kumar won another gold medal for India with the best effort of 2.05m in the men’s high jump T64. With this, he set a new Asian Para Games record, surpassing the previous record. Notably, he has won gold at Paris 2024 and bronze at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live: Ayush Verma secure 10th Gold for India
Ayush Verma added to India's gold rush, winning the men’s shot put F53 final. He secured the top position with a throw of 8.16 m on his fifth attempt. Iran’s Alireza Hemam won the silver medal with a throw of 8.09m. The Meerut-born athlete's journey started in 2020 and six years later, he has signed off the Asian Para Games with a gold medal to his name.
Asian Para Games 2026 Live: Silver medal for Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag
The Indian duo of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag have added to India's medal tally, giving the country a strong start. The duo lost 140-151 to China in the final, and they settled for silver.