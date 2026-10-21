Asian Para Games 2026, Day 3 Live Updates: Praveen Kumar Clinch Gold With Games Record; India Sweep Shot Put F46 Podium

Asian Para Games 2026 Live: Who is Sachin Khilari?

The 36-year-old from Maharashtra is a Paralympic medalist from Maharashtra and is a two-time world champion. Born in Maharashtra's Sangli district, he suffered a life-changing bicycle accident at the age of nine. He initially pursued javelin throw but then switched to shot put after suffering a shoulder injury. Sachin's breakthrough moment came two years ago when he won silver in the men's shot put at the Paris Paralympics in 2024 with an Asian-record throw of 16.32m. He also won back-to-back world championship titles in 2023 and 2024.