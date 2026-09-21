Asian Games Day 2 Live Updates: Three More Medals In Shooting; Suchika Tariyal Settles For Bronze

Asian Games Day 2 Live Updates: Aadhya-Jay into round of 16 in soft tennis

The duo of Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena suffered a loss against the South Korean pair of Park Jaekyu and Kim Yeon-Hwa by 5-1 in their last group stage clash and ended up at the second position in the standings. The pair has now entered the Round of 16 stage.