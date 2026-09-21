Asian Games Day 2 Live Updates: Three More Medals In Shooting; Suchika Tariyal Settles For Bronze
Published : September 21, 2026 at 9:26 AM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: After winning two silver medals on the opening day of the Asian Games 2026, India added another silver medal to their tally as men's team finished second in the 10m air rifle team event. Also, two of the shooters entered the final of the inidvidual. Also, the Indian women thrashed Pakistan table tennis teams and handshake was no issue after the match. The Indian team will feature in multiple medal events as the day progresses.
Following are the live updates of the second day of the Asian Games 2026.
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Asian Games Day 2 Live Updates: Indian shooters bring two more medals home
Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil shone in the men's 10m air rifle individual final winning silver and bronze medal respectively. Himanshu registered a total of 252.4 while Rudrankksh won bronze with a score of 230.9. China's Lihao Sheng clinched the gold medal with a score of 254.2 which is also an Asian record.
Asian Games Day 2 Live Updates: Aadhya-Jay into round of 16 in soft tennis
The duo of Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena suffered a loss against the South Korean pair of Park Jaekyu and Kim Yeon-Hwa by 5-1 in their last group stage clash and ended up at the second position in the standings. The pair has now entered the Round of 16 stage.
Asian Games Day 2 Live Updates: Suchika lose fight, settle for bronze
Suchika Tariyal gets emotional after losing semi-final in the women's 60kg MMA. Although, she lost an opportunity to ensure a silver medal, Suchita won the bronze medal and India now have four medals in total.
Asian Games Day 2 Live Updates: India win their third medal in shooting
India opened their medal tally on the second day of the Asian Games with a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event. India won the silver with a score of 1890.1 points while China finished at the top with 1899 points. Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon have qualified for the final of the invididual event.
Asian Games Day 2 Live Updates: India table tennis team thrash Pakistan
Indian women thrashed Pakistan by 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinal of the table tennis. Also, handshake was no issue in the fixture unlike some of the other sports implementing no handshake policy in India-Pakistan matches.
Asian Games Day 2 Live Updates: Srihari Nataraj in swimming final
Srihari Nataraj entered the men's 50m backstroke final with a third-place finish in the heats with a timing of 25.37 seconds. Rishabh Das finished fourth in the same heat with a timing of 25.41 seconds.
Asian Games Day 2 Live Updates: India demolish Cambodia in soft tennis
The Indian pairing of Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena outplayed Cambodia's Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun 5-0 to secure the first victory of the group stage. Aadhya and Jay won the match 4-1, 4-0, 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 and will take on Mongolia in next match.