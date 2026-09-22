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Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Indian Shooters Miss Out On Medal As They Finish Fourth In 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates
India shooting team (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 22, 2026 at 9:17 AM IST

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Updated : September 22, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST

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After bagging six medals on the first two days of the Asian Games, India will feature in two main medal events. The Indian duo of Elavenil Valvarian and Parth Mane will feature in the mixed team final of the 10m Air Rifle. Also, the Indian women's cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in the gold medal match. Also, the Indian women's badminton team will be up against Japan in the quarterfinal.

India will have a chance to get a medal in fencing and swimming as well, subject to qualification for the final. Following are the live updates of the third day of the Asian Games 2026.

LIVE FEED

9:28 AM, 22 Sep 2026 (IST)

Asian Games Live Updates: India in swimming relay final

The Indian swimming team has entered the medal event as they finished fourth in their heat. The team comprises Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston and Dhanush Suresh clocked a time of 3:40.41 to book a place in the final of the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

9:26 AM, 22 Sep 2026 (IST)

Asian Games Live Updates: Indian shooting pair finish fouth

The duo of Elavenil and Parth Mane finished in fourth place in the final of the 10m air rifle mixed team event with a total score of 312.3. Notably, this is the first shooting event in the Asian Games 2026 where India hasn't won a medal.

9:22 AM, 22 Sep 2026 (IST)

Asian Games Live Updates: Chetan Bhatt Misses On Historic Bronze Medal

Chetan suffered heartbreak in the men's Kumite 84 kg category as he missed out on a historic bronze medal. His match against Chinese Taipei's Meng-yu Chung ended in a 1-1 tie, but his opponent emerged triumphant thanks to scoring a yuko in the fight.

9:21 AM, 22 Sep 2026 (IST)

Asian Games Live Updates: Indian men's Kabaddi team beat South Korea 63-31

Indian men's Kabaddi team makes it two wins from two matches with a comprehensive 63-31 victory over Korea and the defending champion sare living up to the hype so far.

9:18 AM, 22 Sep 2026 (IST)

Asian Games Live Updates: India lose to Malaysia in Sepaktakraw

The Indian team suffered a 0-2 defeat to Malaysia in their second Group B encounter. The Malaysian side won the match with ease 15-9, 15-12 and now India have only one group match remaining against Philippines on Wednesday.

9:06 AM, 22 Sep 2026 (IST)

Asian Games Live Updates: India's key events on Spetember 22

Badminton: 06:00 AM: Women's Team Quarterfinals: India Vs Japan

Shooting: 06:15 AM: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

Wushu: 06:29 AM: Women's Nanquan & Nandao Stage 1

Shooting: 06:30 AM: Skeet Men And Women Qualification Day 2

Table Tennis: 06:30 AM: Women's Team Round of 16: India Vs Thailand

Fencing: 06:35 AM: Men's Foil Pool 1: Hemash Singh

Fencing: 06:35 AM: Men's Foil Pool 5: Sachin

Soft Tennis: 07:00 AM: Men's Singles Group Stage: Jay Meena (IND) Vs A. Hussain (PAK)

Kabaddi: 07:15 AM: Men's Group Stage: India Vs South Korea

Karate: 07:35 AM: Men's Kumite 84Kg Semi-finals: Chetan Bhatt

Karate: 07:50 AM: Men's Kumite 84Kg Bronze Medal Match

Shooting: 08:25 AM: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Table Tennis: 09:00 AM: Men's Team Round of 16: India Vs South Korea

Karate: 09:40 AM: Women's Kumite 55Kg Quarterfinal

Fencing: 10:00 AM: Men's Foil Knockout Stage

Fencing: 10:20 AM: Women's Epee Knockout Stage

Gymnastics: 10:30 AM: Women's All-Around Final: Pranati Nayak

Cricket: 10:30 AM: Women's Team Final: India Vs Sri Lanka

Karate: 10:35 AM: Women's Kumite 55Kg Bronze Medal Bout

Badminton: 11:30 AM: Men's Team Quarterfinals: India Vs Japan

Wushu: 11:59 AM: Women's Nanquan & Nandao Final

Karate: 12:40 PM: Men's Kumite 84Kg Final

Karate: 12:50 PM: Women's Kumite 55Kg Final

Fencing: 01:50 AM: Men's Foil Medal Bouts

Fencing: 02:30 PM: Women's Epee Medal Bouts

Swimming: 02:55 PM: Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

Field Hockey: 03:30 PM: Men's Group Stage: India Vs Sri Lanka

Wushu: 03:30 PM: Women's 60Kg Quarterfinals: India Vs Macao

Table Tennis: 03:50 PM: Team Quarterfinals

Wushu: 04:00 PM: Men's 56Kg Quarterfinals: India Vs Uzbekistan

Last Updated : September 22, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST

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ASIAN GAMES 2026 LIVE UPDATES TODAY
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