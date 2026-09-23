Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Two Bronze Medals In Shooting For India On Day 4; Manu Bhaker Finishes At Fifth Place In 10m Air Pistol

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Bronze for India in skeet women's team event

The Indian shooters have added another medal to the overall tally as the women's team bagged bronze in the skeet women's team event. The trio of Razia Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal amassed a total of 331 to finish at the third place. China secured gold with a score of 357 while Kazakhstan earned silver with 336 points. Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal have qualifed for the individual final as well.