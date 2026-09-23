Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Two Bronze Medals In Shooting For India On Day 4; Manu Bhaker Finishes At Fifth Place In 10m Air Pistol
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:18 AM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
After winning seven medals till the Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026, India added one more shooting medal to their tally as the women's team won a bronze medal in the skeet women's team event. The trio of Razia Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal secured a podium finish for India and brought them another shooting medal at home. Also, Jay Meena assured himself a medal in the shoft tennis and the country will now win their first medal in the sport in the Asian Games.
Other medal events for India include Manu Bhaker's women's 10m air pistol individual final and Mirabai Chanu in the weightlifting final. Also, the Indian hockey team and Indian women table tennis teams will be in action.
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