Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live Updates: Pinky Balhatra Assures Kurash Medal; Indian Shooters Disappoint In 25M Pistol Qualification
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:25 AM IST|
Updated : September 28, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
India will have another busy day on the Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, Spetember 28 with multiple Indians featuring in medal events in the Athletics. The day includes a mix of medal events. knockout matches and qualification rounds with the Indian fans having plenty to watch out for throughout the day.
Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Parul Chaudhary, Gulveer Singh and Rohit Yadav will feature in the track and field events today and can secure a podium finish. Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat, will be in India's 25m pistol qualification. Pincky Balhara have a chance to earn a podium finish as she will compete in the women's -78kg kurash event .
India's men's cricket team will face Afghanistan in the quarterfinals while men's hockey team will square off against Bangladesh in their pool A match. The Indian athletes will also feature today in archery, boxing, sailing, surfing, sepak takraw, volleyball and tennis.
India's medal count so far - 37 (4 gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze).
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Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live Updates: India miss medal in shooting team event
The Indian team comprising Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat have missed out a podium finish in the women’s 25m pistol team final. They registered a score of 1727-56x. China clinched the gold medal with a score of 1743-68x. The Republic of Korea bagged the silver medal with a score of 1735-65x while Chinese Taipei clinched bronze medal with a score of 1734-48x.
Esha has qualified for the individual final with score of 580-22x and finishing eighth. Manu (579-18x) finished at the 11th place while Rahi (568-16x) missed out on qualifying the final.
Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live Updates: Pincky Balhara assures medal in Kurash
Pincky Balhara has assured India another medal in Kurash as she reached the semifinal of the women’s 78kg beating Lim Garam of South Korea in the quarterfinals. She will be up against South Korea's Mo Sumin in the semifinals of the event.
Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live Updates: Indian women's squash team beat China
The Indian women's team outplayed China in the squash team event beating them by 2-1 in the Pool C encounter. Joshna Chinappa sealed the tie for India with a 12-10, 11-4, 11-6 victory over Liu Ziyi. India will next face Japan later in the day.
Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live Updates: India men's volleyball team beat China in group match
Indian men's volleyball team beat China 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21 in the Pool C match.