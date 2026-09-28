Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live Updates: Pinky Balhatra Assures Kurash Medal; Indian Shooters Disappoint In 25M Pistol Qualification

Asian Games 2026, Day 9 Live Updates: India miss medal in shooting team event

The Indian team comprising Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat have missed out a podium finish in the women’s 25m pistol team final. They registered a score of 1727-56x. China clinched the gold medal with a score of 1743-68x. The Republic of Korea bagged the silver medal with a score of 1735-65x while Chinese Taipei clinched bronze medal with a score of 1734-48x.

Esha has qualified for the individual final with score of 580-22x and finishing eighth. Manu (579-18x) finished at the 11th place while Rahi (568-16x) missed out on qualifying the final.