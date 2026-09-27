Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live Updates: Mixed Archery Team In Semis; Unnati Hooda Bows Out In Quarterfinals
Published : September 27, 2026 at 9:29 AM IST|
Updated : September 27, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
India are yet to win any medal on the eighth day of the Asian Games 2026 so far but they have some medal events coming up throughout the day. Harjinder Kaur will feature in the women's 69 kg weightlifting final. Also, Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh will play their respective final in the squash singles event at the Asian Games and so India have an opportunity to earn two gold medals later in the day. Notably, a gold medal can secure a spot in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics for both the squash players.
Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan will take part in the women's long jump final and both of them are the medal contenders for the Indian contingent. Animesh Kujur will also feature in women's 200m final.
India are at the 10th position in the medal tally with North Korea and Bahrain placed above them.
India medal count so far - 30 medals (4 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze).
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Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live Updates: Unnati Hooda lose to Akane Yamaguchi
Hooda was up against a muuch higher-ranked opponent and stamina turned out to be the differentiating factor between the two at the end. The Indian looked exhausted in the third set while Yamaguchi kept on producing superb gameplay. After losing the first set, Unnati bounced back with a 21-14 in the second set. Yamaguchi won the third set by 21-17 and booked a place in the semifinal.
Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live Updates: Ankush Panghal assures a medal
Boxer Ankush Panghal defeated Tajikistan's Salimov Nekruz in 80kg category with an unanimous 5-0 decision to enter the semifinal. At least a bronze medal is now secured for India in the event.
Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live Updates: Two Indians in men's long jump final
India's Murali Sreeshankar and David Solomon have qualified for the men's long jump with attempts of 7.84m and 7.62m repsectively in the qualifying roud. Both the Indians ifnished in the top 12 to enter the finals of the event. The automatic qualification mark was 8m and only Uzbekistan's Anvarov Anvar managed to breach that.
Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live Updates: Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan into 400m women hurdles final
Two Indian players - Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan have reached the final of the women's 400m hurdles final. The former clokced a season best timing of 55.73 finishing second in her heat. Anu Raghavan clocked a time of 55.84 and finished second in her heat as well.
Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live Updates: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Kumkum Anil Mohod rech semis
India have reached the semifinal of the mixed recurve team as Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod beat Vietnam 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live Updates: Mixed compound archery team levels world record
The Indian mixed recurve archery pair of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod thrashed UAE 6-0 to enter quarterfinals. They will now square off against Vietnam in the quarterfinals.
The Indian mixed compound archery pair of Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi scored a perfect 160 out of 160 in the Round of 16 defeating Mongolia. They broke the Asian Games record and also matched the world record. The duo will play against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.
Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live Updates: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand knocked out
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are knocked out from the women's doubles competition in badminton losing 18-21, 9-21 to Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia in 42 minutes. The duo have taken a quarterfinal exit.