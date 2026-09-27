Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live Updates: Mixed Archery Team In Semis; Unnati Hooda Bows Out In Quarterfinals

Asian Games 2026, Day 8 Live Updates: Mixed compound archery team levels world record

The Indian mixed recurve archery pair of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod thrashed UAE 6-0 to enter quarterfinals. They will now square off against Vietnam in the quarterfinals.

The Indian mixed compound archery pair of Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi scored a perfect 160 out of 160 in the Round of 16 defeating Mongolia. They broke the Asian Games record and also matched the world record. The duo will play against Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.