Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Sawan Barwal Wins Historic Silver Medal; India Get Silver In Shooting As Well

Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: India bag silver in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event

Indian shooters added another medal to their Asian Games tally clinching silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event. The trio of Tilottama Sen (590), Vidarsa K. Vinod (588) and Ashi Chouksey (585) combined for 1,763 points to finish second. China bagged gold with 1,773 points. Tilottama and Vidarsa also made it to the individual final finishing in the third and sixth position respectively.