Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Sawan Barwal Wins Historic Silver Medal; India Get Silver In Shooting As Well
Published : September 26, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
India started the seventh day of the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan on a strong note as they won two silver medals with one coming in the marathon while another coming in the shooting event. Sawan Barwal clinched a silver medal in the marathon event helping India win a medal in the discipline after 44 years in Asian Games. Also, the trio of Tilottama Sen (590), Vidarsa K. Vinod (588) and Ashi Chouksey (585) led India to a silver in the shooting event.
India have experienced a steady growth in their medal tally but the count is still not up to the mark as they have managed to win only two medals so far. Last time, the Indian contingent had won 28 gold medals last time and it seems that they will end up with much lesser number than that by the end of the ongoing edition.
India medal count so far - 25 (2 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze)
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Asian Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: India's day starts with a silver
Sawan Barwal put an end to India's 44-year wait as he clinched a silver medal in the men's marathon with a timing of 2:11:37 setting a new national record. The occasion marks India's first medal in the event since Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan won bronze medal in the 1982 Asian Games.