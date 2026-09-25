Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live Updates: Kamaljeet And Suruchi Win Shooting Gold; Men’s Team Win Silver In 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live Updates: Another medal in shooting; Indian team win silver

The Indian contingent have added silver to their medal tally as the team of Aishwary Pratap, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Patil won silver in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event. The team registerd a total of 1762-94x. China won gold in team event with a total of 1766-95x while South Korea won brozne with a total of 1751-87x. Also two of the shooters - Aishwary and Niraj Kumar has qualified for the final. Aiswary scored 589 and was third in the qualification while Niraj Kumar finished 4th with a qualification score of 588.