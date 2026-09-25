Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live Updates: Kamaljeet And Suruchi Win Shooting Gold; Men’s Team Win Silver In 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Published : September 25, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST
The Indian contingent have added two medals in the country's medal tally on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026. After a long wait, India finally won their second gold medal of the ognoing edition of the continental event. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with an impressive performance. The duo set the Asian Record to finish at the top of the podium. India's another medal of the day came in 50m Rifle 3 Positions team event. The Indian trio of Aishwary, Niraj and Rudrankksh Patil won silver medal in their event.
Indian men's and women's kabaddi event will play their semfiinals while the Indian atheltes will feature in multiple events.
India's medal count so far - 18 medals (2 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze)
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Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live Updates: Another medal in shooting; Indian team win silver
The Indian contingent have added silver to their medal tally as the team of Aishwary Pratap, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Patil won silver in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event. The team registerd a total of 1762-94x. China won gold in team event with a total of 1766-95x while South Korea won brozne with a total of 1751-87x. Also two of the shooters - Aishwary and Niraj Kumar has qualified for the final. Aiswary scored 589 and was third in the qualification while Niraj Kumar finished 4th with a qualification score of 588.
Asian Games 2026, Day 6 Live Updates: India win second gold of the ongoing edition
India won their second gold of the ongoing edition as the team of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event . They registered score of 484.6 setting an Asian record.