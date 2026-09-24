Asian Games 2026 Day 5 Live Updates: Roshibina Devi Bags Silver; Rowing Bronze Steer India's Medal Tally To 14
Published : September 24, 2026 at 9:24 AM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
The indian contingent has won two medals on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2026 so far. After winning a total of 12 medals across four days. Roshibina Devi lost her final against China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in the Wushu and ended up winning a silver medal. This is her third consecutive medal in the Asian Games. Also, the duo of Satnam SIngh and Salman Khan won a bronze medal in the men’s double sculls to get India;s first rowing medal in the ongoing edition.
Now, Indian shooters will feature in the skeet mixed team final (shooting) and the pair of Ujjawal Kumar and Rohit will take part in the Lightweight Men's Doubles Sculls final. The 10m Air Pistol final will also take place and so the Indian contingent will hope for another medal from their shooters.
India's medals so far - 14 (1 gold, 6 silver, 7 bronze)
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Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live Updates: Indian shooter fail to qualify for 10m air pistol final
India’s Kamaljeet, Aakash Bhardwaj and Kedarling B Uchaganve failed to advance into the final of the 10m air pistiol. Kamaljeet finished at the ninth position with total of 580-18x, Aakash Bhardwaj finished at the 11th spot with 579-20x while Kedarling B Uchaganve was 35th with 568-15x.
Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live Updates: Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar cruise into quarterfinals
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Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live Updates: India qualify for mixed 4x400m relay final
The athletics event have started today and India got some positive news from Japan as the mixed relay team comprising Manu TS, Poovamma MR, Jay Kumar and Kiran Pahal qualified for the final finishing at the second place in Heat 2. With a timing of 3:16.23, India are the fouth-best placed team amongst eight finalist.
Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live Updates: Roshibina Devi wins silver
Roshibina Devi won silver in the women's 60kg final after losing to China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in the gold medal match. Zhang won the match 2-0 but Roshibina secured her thrid successive medal at the Asian Games after securing podium finish in the 2018 and 2023 editions.
Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live Updates: India starts the day with bronze in rowing
After the Indain shooters impressed on the first four day of the Asian Games, rowers have also made their contribution to the medal count. The duo of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's doubles sculls clokcing a timing of 6:13.25. There was a close battle between the Indian pair and Uzbekistan rowers. They kept changing places in between them and Uzbekistan edged the Indian duo to take silver.