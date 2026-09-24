Asian Games 2026 Day 5 Live Updates: Roshibina Devi Bags Silver; Rowing Bronze Steer India's Medal Tally To 14

Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Live Updates: India starts the day with bronze in rowing

After the Indain shooters impressed on the first four day of the Asian Games, rowers have also made their contribution to the medal count. The duo of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a bronze medal in the men's doubles sculls clokcing a timing of 6:13.25. There was a close battle between the Indian pair and Uzbekistan rowers. They kept changing places in between them and Uzbekistan edged the Indian duo to take silver.