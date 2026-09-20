Asian Games 2026 Day 1 Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana becomes Highest Run-Getter In Women's T20s; India Win Silver Medal In Shooting
Published : September 20, 2026 at 9:23 AM IST|
Updated : September 20, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: India have had a mixed bag of results on Day 1 of the Asian Games 2026 so far. Quimcy Dsouza suffered a double hearbreak as she lost bronze medal matches in women's singles and mixed doubles with Mohamed Anas Imran Beg. However, the first medal for the nation is secured as Suchika Tariyal entered women’s 60kg traditional MMA semi-final. India beat Indonesia in Table Tennis in women's table tennis in Group F. Rishabh Das displayed an impressive performace in swimming as he booked a berth in the final of the Men's 00m Breaststroke.
India are heading for a comprehesnive win over Uzbekistan in the women's hockey and there are some more events lined up for the Indian athletes on the Day 1 of the Asian Games 2026.
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Asian Games Day 1 Live Updates: India opt to bat against Bangladesh
India have won the toss in the second semifinal in the women's cricket against Bangladesh. India have won 29 women's T20 matches against Bangladesh while suffering a defeat in four. Two of the games ended in a no result/tie.
Asian Games Day 1 Live Updates: India bag silver medal in 10m Air Rifle Women Team event
The Indian shooters secured a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women Team event with an aggregate of 1898 points. China bagged the gold with a tally of 1904.2 points while Japan clinched the bronze medal by amassing 1898 points. The trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, and Vidarsa Vinod
Asian Games Day 1 Live Updates: India beat Uzebkistan 19-0 in women's hockey
India thrashed Uzbekistan by 19-0 in their opening game in the women's hockey. Deepika starred with eight goals in the match and India have kicked off their campaign with a dominant win.
Asian Games Day 1 Live Updates: India's first medal assured
India have guaranteed a medal for themselves as Suchika Tariyal reached the women’s 60kg traditional MMA semi-final. She will now at least get a bronze medal.
Asian Games Day 1 Live Updates: Quimcy suffers double heartbreak
India lost another opportunity to win bronze medal in the Teqball as Qimcy was once again part of the bronze medal match. Paired with Mohamed Anas Imran Beg, the duo lost to Vietnam’s Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen and Gia Nghi Trinh in two sets by 9-12, 6-12.
Asian Games Day 1 Live Updates: Quimcy lose her women's singles bronze medal match
The start of the proceedings didn't go well for India as Quimcy lost her women's singles bronze medal match against Yuina Sakamoto of Japan. The Indian athlete lost the match by 11-12, 11-12 and missed an opportunity to secure a podium finish.