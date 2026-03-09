ETV Bharat / sports

From Kapil Dev To Suryakumar Yadav: List Of Captains Who Made India World Champions

India captain Kapil Dev started the golden era by leading the team to the ODI World Cup 43 years back. In the final of the tournament, they defeated the West Indies to become the world champions. Kapil played an iconic knock of an unbeaten 175 runs against Zimbabwe and saved the team from getting eliminated from the tournament.

Hyderabad: The 2026 T20 World Cupconclued with the Indian team lifting the silverware. Men in Blue won the title for the second time in a row and also became the first team to win the tournament thrice. With this, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav joined the list of captains who have made the country world champions. He also became the ninth captain to win the T20 World Cup. The article takes a look at the list of captains who made India win the world title.

MS Dhoni led the Indian team to two World Trophies. First, he led a young Indian side to a title run in the 2007 in inaugural World Cup in the shortest format. They beat Pakistan in the final.

Four years later, he captained the Indian team to glory in the 2011 World Cup, where they beat Sri Lanka in the final. Dhoni then went on to lead the Indian team to a title run in the Champions Trophy in 2013, where they beat England in the final.

Rohit Sharma (2024 T20 WC and 2025 Champions Trophy)

Rohit Sharma, also known as Hitman, led the team to two titles. He was the captain of the Indian team when they won the 2024 T20 World Cup, beating South Africa in the final. Under his captaincy, they also won the Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand in the final.

Suryakumar Yadav (2026 T20 World Cup)

India scripted history, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup. He became the fourth Indian captain to lead the team to the title of an ICC event.