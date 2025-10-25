ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Match In India Postponed To Next FIFA Window

Sergio Aguero carries Argentina's skipper Lionel Messi holding the FIFA World Cup Trophy in celebration as they beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the Finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. ( ANI )

Kochi: Lionel Messi and his team Argentina’s highly anticipated match in India has been postponed. Originally scheduled for November 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the game will now take place during FIFA’s upcoming international match window, as announced on social media by Anto Augustine, managing director of Reporter Broadcasting Company, the sponsor of the friendly game.

Anto Augustine, a businessman from Kerala and Managing Director of Emaraj Group International, posted on Facebook explaining that the postponement was due to a delay in receiving permission from FIFA, the international football organisation. He indicated that the match in Kerala will be rescheduled for the next international window, and the new date will be announced shortly.

“Considering the delay in receiving FIFA’s permission, after discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), it has been decided to postpone the match from the November window,” Augustine wrote.

Earlier, Spanish media outlet La Nacion, citing an official from the Argentine Football Association (AFA), reported that the three-time FIFA World Cup winners will not go to Kerala. The reason is that the Indian state did not meet the requirements to host the match, and also because of “repeated breaches.”