Lionel Messi To Visit Hyderabad On December 13; Likely To Be Named Ambassador Of Rising Telangana
Football legend Lionel Messi’s Hyderabad visit is expected to strengthen Telangana's global image.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Argentina football legend Lionel Messi is set to visit Hyderabad on December 13, 2025. The Argentine star is expected to meet Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during his much-anticipated India tour.
Official sources said that the organisers of Messi's India tour met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Monday to discuss the details of the football icon’s schedule. During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy unveiled a poster announcing Messi’s tour. The organisers also presented the Chief Minister with a football autographed by Messi’s team.
The 'Telangana Rising 2047' is aimed at strengthening the state’s global identity. The State administration revealed that Messi will be extended an official invitation to become the global ambassador of ‘Telangana Rising’. The move is aimed at linking the state’s image with excellence and international appeal.
If the proposal is accepted, the partnership could help boost Telangana’s visibility in global tourism and investment while motivating youth to take up sports. The government hopes that Messi’s involvement would help inspire youth towards sports and physical fitness, while drawing international attention to Hyderabad’s growing sports infrastructure.
Local football academies are preparing to celebrate Messi’s arrival with special matches and events. At the same time, the security arrangements are being reviewed in advance.
