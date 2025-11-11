ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi To Visit Hyderabad On December 13; Likely To Be Named Ambassador Of Rising Telangana

Lusail:Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Argentina football legend Lionel Messi is set to visit Hyderabad on December 13, 2025. The Argentine star is expected to meet Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during his much-anticipated India tour.

Official sources said that the organisers of Messi's India tour met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Monday to discuss the details of the football icon’s schedule. During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy unveiled a poster announcing Messi’s tour. The organisers also presented the Chief Minister with a football autographed by Messi’s team.

The 'Telangana Rising 2047' is aimed at strengthening the state’s global identity. The State administration revealed that Messi will be extended an official invitation to become the global ambassador of ‘Telangana Rising’. The move is aimed at linking the state’s image with excellence and international appeal.