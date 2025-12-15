ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi To Reach Delhi For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour; Traffic Curbs, Tight Security In Place

Lionel Messi has a packed schedule as he arrives in Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: World Cup-winning Argentine captain Lionel Messi will reach Delhi on Monday as part of the fourth and concluding phase of his much-awaited India tour. The football legend has a packed schedule of high-profile interactions and football-related events in the national capital.

Messi’s Delhi programme begins around 11 am with a brief meet-and-greet. Officials said the interactions will focus on global sports, sports diplomacy and the future of football in India.

While it was widely expected that Messi would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the meeting will not take place, as the PM left for Jordan on a four-day tour on Monday that also covers Ethiopia and Oman.

Traffic Advisory

In connection with Lionel Messi’s visit and his participation in an event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, traffic movement is expected to remain slow and regulated across central Delhi from 10 am till the event concludes.

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters to plan travel in advance and avoid key stretches, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO, Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhash Marg and Brijmohan Chowk, as traffic diversions may be implemented at Delhi Gate Chowk and ITO.

Parking is strictly prohibited around the Arun Jaitley Stadium; vehicles found in restricted zones will be towed away and fined. The public has been strongly encouraged to use Metro and bus services to minimise congestion during VVIP movements.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the following restrictions will be enforced:

Traffic diversions and restrictions on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg

Heavy vehicles are barred from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

Commuters advised to avoid:

JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to R/A Kamla Market

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk/ITO

Parking, Drop-offs And Commuter Advisory

Parking near the stadium will be restricted to labelled vehicles only. Authorities have arranged free parking at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police have identified three main parking areas for labelled vehicles, including P1 near Vikram Nagar. Vehicles without labels must be parked at Rajghat Powerhouse parking and Mata Sundari Lane, from where spectators can walk to the stadium.

App-based taxi users have been advised to alight at Rajghat Chowk and walk the remaining distance, as drop-offs closer to the stadium will not be permitted.