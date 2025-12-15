Lionel Messi To Reach Delhi For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour; Traffic Curbs, Tight Security In Place
Delhi Police imposed traffic restrictions as Lionel Messi arrived in the capital for the GOAT India Tour finale, with stadium events and VVIP meetings planned.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 11:12 AM IST
New Delhi: World Cup-winning Argentine captain Lionel Messi will reach Delhi on Monday as part of the fourth and concluding phase of his much-awaited India tour. The football legend has a packed schedule of high-profile interactions and football-related events in the national capital.
Messi’s Delhi programme begins around 11 am with a brief meet-and-greet. Officials said the interactions will focus on global sports, sports diplomacy and the future of football in India.
While it was widely expected that Messi would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the meeting will not take place, as the PM left for Jordan on a four-day tour on Monday that also covers Ethiopia and Oman.
Traffic Advisory
In connection with Lionel Messi’s visit and his participation in an event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, traffic movement is expected to remain slow and regulated across central Delhi from 10 am till the event concludes.
The Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters to plan travel in advance and avoid key stretches, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO, Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhash Marg and Brijmohan Chowk, as traffic diversions may be implemented at Delhi Gate Chowk and ITO.
Parking is strictly prohibited around the Arun Jaitley Stadium; vehicles found in restricted zones will be towed away and fined. The public has been strongly encouraged to use Metro and bus services to minimise congestion during VVIP movements.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 14, 2025
In connection with the “LIONEL MESSI G.O.A.T INDIA TOUR – DELHI LEG” at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground on 15.12.2025 (01:00 PM – 04:00 PM), traffic movement is expected to remain slow / affected in and around the stadium due to traffic regulations… pic.twitter.com/KD9Sjj3OjU
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the following restrictions will be enforced:
- Traffic diversions and restrictions on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg
- Heavy vehicles are barred from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.
Commuters advised to avoid:
- JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to R/A Kamla Market
- Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate
- Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk/ITO
Parking, Drop-offs And Commuter Advisory
Parking near the stadium will be restricted to labelled vehicles only. Authorities have arranged free parking at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road.
The Delhi Traffic Police have identified three main parking areas for labelled vehicles, including P1 near Vikram Nagar. Vehicles without labels must be parked at Rajghat Powerhouse parking and Mata Sundari Lane, from where spectators can walk to the stadium.
App-based taxi users have been advised to alight at Rajghat Chowk and walk the remaining distance, as drop-offs closer to the stadium will not be permitted.
Public movement around the venue is expected to increase from around 11 AM, and commuters have been advised once again to avoid central Delhi roads near the stadium until the event concludes.
Messi’s Delhi Schedule (As Per Programme)
- 10.45 am: Expected arrival at Delhi airport
- 11.15 am: Arrival at Leela Palace Hotel (stay)
- 11.45 am–12.35 pm: Meet-and-greet at Leela Palace
- 12.35 pm–1.00 pm: Meet-and-greet with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul
- 2.45 pm–2.55 pm: Interaction with the Chief Justice of India, the Army Chief, Argentina’s Ambassador and senior government officials
- 2.55 pm–3.55 pm: Musical welcome and celebrity football match at Arun Jaitley Stadium
- 5.00 pm–5.30 pm: Event at Purana Qila
- 5.30 pm–6.00 pm: Interaction with Indian sports champions
Tight Security After Kolkata Chaos
In view of the chaos during Messi’s Kolkata event, the Delhi Police have put in place elaborate, multi-layered security arrangements across central Delhi and around the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
A senior police officer said comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place, with a strong focus on crowd management, access control, and traffic regulation. Multiple security rings have been established, with additional police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain law and order.
“Anti-sabotage checks, frisking points and CCTV surveillance form a key part of the security plan,” the officer said, adding that quick reaction teams, senior supervisory officers and emergency response units will remain on standby throughout the event. Entry will be strictly pass-based, and no one will be permitted without valid authorisation.
The heightened alert follows Saturday’s incident at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, where thousands of fans protested after failing to get a clear glimpse of Messi, prompting a lathi charge. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
Football Fest At Arun Jaitley Stadium
The main fan-centric events are planned at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Messi is expected to enter around 3.30 pm. A grand welcome with musical performances, a ‘GOAT Cup’ exhibition match, and a celebrity football match featuring Indian personalities are scheduled.
Messi will also participate in a special football clinic for 22 children, offering young Indian players a rare opportunity to interact with one of the greatest footballers of all time. During the event, two Indian cricketers are expected to present gifts to Messi, who will, in return, gift his signed jersey.
Access Restrictions, Organisers’ Responsibility
Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) Secretary Ashok Sharma said strict measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incident. “Keeping in mind what happened in Bengal, no one will be allowed on the main ground without a permit. The police are on high alert,” Sharma said.
He clarified that the DDCA has rented out the Arun Jaitley Stadium to an event company and is providing the required facilities, while event management and logistics are the responsibility of the organisers. “As far as his arrival is concerned, Delhi welcomes everyone with open arms,” he added.
VVIP Interactions In The National Capital
Messi is also scheduled to visit a Member of Parliament’s residence, where he will meet several eminent personalities. He is expected to interact with Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Argentina’s Ambassador to India Mariano Agustín Caucino, and other dignitaries.
Officials said these interactions are part of sports diplomacy and aim to strengthen India’s global sporting and cultural ties.
Tour Concludes In Delhi
Messi’s Delhi visit marks the final stop of his GOAT India Tour 2025, following events in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. While the Kolkata leg witnessed unrest, the Hyderabad and Mumbai events passed off smoothly, with Messi meeting Revanth Reddy, Sunil Chhetri and Sachin Tendulkar, creating memorable moments for fans across India.
Also Read: