Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami To Their Maiden MLS Cup Title

Hyderabad: Football star Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title on Saturday and played a key role in the team’s 3-1 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Florida. The 38-year-old provided two assists and also played a part in the formation of the move for the third goal. The heroics from Messi ignited wide celebrations amongst the home crowd at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Messi expressed his joy after the team’s triumph.

“This is the moment that I’ve been waiting for, and that we as a team have been waiting for," Messi, who was named the MLS Cup Most Valuable Player, said after the match.

Miami initially took the lead thanks to an early own goal by Edier Ocampo, but the scores were level soon as Ali Ahmed scored for Vancouver in the second half. Messi then provided an assist to Argentina international teammate Rodrigo De Paul and gave the team a 2-1 lead. He then set up the goal for Tadeo Allende for an injury goal, which secured the victory for the team.