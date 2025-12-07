Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami To Their Maiden MLS Cup Title
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi played a key role in Inter Miami’s maiden MLS Cup title on Saturday.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST|
Updated : December 7, 2025 at 10:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: Football star Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title on Saturday and played a key role in the team’s 3-1 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Florida. The 38-year-old provided two assists and also played a part in the formation of the move for the third goal. The heroics from Messi ignited wide celebrations amongst the home crowd at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Messi expressed his joy after the team’s triumph.
“This is the moment that I’ve been waiting for, and that we as a team have been waiting for," Messi, who was named the MLS Cup Most Valuable Player, said after the match.
Miami initially took the lead thanks to an early own goal by Edier Ocampo, but the scores were level soon as Ali Ahmed scored for Vancouver in the second half. Messi then provided an assist to Argentina international teammate Rodrigo De Paul and gave the team a 2-1 lead. He then set up the goal for Tadeo Allende for an injury goal, which secured the victory for the team.
Kings of MLS. 👑@InterMiamiCF are the 2025 MLS Cup pres. by Audi CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/u6gYhvOY5Q— Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 6, 2025
It was a historic occasion for the co-owner of the team, David Beckham, the former England and Manchester United star as the team won their maiden title in the tournament's history.
“There were a lot of sleepless nights, but I always believed. I always believed in bringing the team here, and when I found the right partners, I knew anything was possible. We always promised our fans that we would bring success and the best players, and today we’ve achieved that,” Beckham revealed.
Vancouver, led by German legend Thomas Müller, appeared to be the stronger outfit after they levelled the score in the 60th minute. They almost took the lead when Emmanuel Sabbi struck both posts in the 62nd minute.
DALE CAMPEOOOOON DALE CAMPEOOOOON 🍾💗 pic.twitter.com/uqvCRuGLRJ— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 7, 2025
However. Miami, the Canadians as regained the lead after a mistake from midfielder Andres Cubas.
Whitecaps coach Jesper Sorensen admitted that the team committed a few mistakes and the opponents capitalised on it.
“We made a few mistakes and they took advantage of them. The ball dropped for Messi, and he made the pass to Rodrigo. A game is decided in a few moments, and when you play Miami, they have the players to exploit those moments,” he stated.