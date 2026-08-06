ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Scorer In Leagues Cup History With His First Goals Since World Cup 2026 Heartbreak

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi continues showcasing his footballing prowess in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday after suffering heartbreak in the recently held FIFA World Cup. The Argentine superstar scored two goals to help Inter Miami carve out a comeback after going behind against Atletico San Luis. The team were trailing at one point, but they bounced back to win the match by 4-2. With the two strikes, he also became the leading goal-scorer in the tournament’s history.

Argentina signed off the FIFA World Cup 2026 as runner-up as they lost to Spain by 1-0 in the summit clash at the New Jersey Stadium.

Messi’s first goals since the FIFA WC final

San Luis took the lead in the initial minutes as David Rodríguez scored in the fourth minute with a header. Messi was quick to respond, scoring in the 11th minute, helping Inter Miami level the scores. He struck again in the 44th minute to help the team take the lead before halftime. Rafa Llorente scored the second goal for San Luis.