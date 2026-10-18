MLS 2026: Lionel Messi Scores Twice For Inter Miami; Reaches 936 Career Goals
Lionel Messi scored two goals in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over Atlanta United in Major League Soccer.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Argentine footballing star Lionel Messi displayed his excellence on the football field once again, scoring two solo goals for Inter Miami and playing a crucial role in their 3-1 win over Atlanta United. With his brace, Messi took his MLS-leading tally to 25 goals on Saturday. Also, the two goals mean that his tally of career goals has reached 936.
Mexico striker Germán Berterame gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute. Messi then took centre stage in the second half, scoring two goals in a span of four minutes.
MESSI. This is what he does. 🐐 https://t.co/IEjdmpnRRh— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026
Messi opened his tally in the 56th minute when he drove infield from the right wing and created a passing combination with Berterame. Messi then entered the penalty box and fired a low shot in the net.
In his second goal, Luis Suárez gave him a pass with which he beat opposition goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos with a left-footed shot.
Messi on the break 1v1? Good luck. Leo has his brace. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/CoI15KzLpw— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026
Messi had a lead of six goals at the end of the game in the race to the MLS Golden Boot and also had the joint-most assists (15), along with LAFC's Son Heung-Min. Messi, who retired from international football a few days ago, is the first player in MLS history to record 15 assists in three consecutive seasons. Also, Messi reached 936 career tally goals, taking him closer to Ronaldo’s tally.
How far is Messi from Ronaldo?
Messi fired two goals against Atlanta United, which were his 935th and 936th goals of his career. The 39-year-old is 64 goals away, but his long-time rival and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo might reach the feat earlier.
✨🇦🇷 Lionel Messi delivers another brace for Inter Miami and reaches 936 career goals at 39 years old. https://t.co/dKmgpIZVA6— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 18, 2026
Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, has 981 career goals to his name and is just 19 goals away from the 1000-goal mark. The 41-year-old scored his 981st goal in the match against Uzbekistan's FC Neftchi in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage.
MLS 2026 points table
Inter Miami are currently placed in second position in the standings with 55 points in 30 games, while Nashville SC are at the top position with 60 points. As for Atlanta United, they are in 14th position in the standings, amassing just 30 points from 30 games.