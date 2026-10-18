ETV Bharat / sports

MLS 2026: Lionel Messi Scores Twice For Inter Miami; Reaches 936 Career Goals

Hyderabad: The Argentine footballing star Lionel Messi displayed his excellence on the football field once again, scoring two solo goals for Inter Miami and playing a crucial role in their 3-1 win over Atlanta United. With his brace, Messi took his MLS-leading tally to 25 goals on Saturday. Also, the two goals mean that his tally of career goals has reached 936.

Mexico striker Germán Berterame gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute. Messi then took centre stage in the second half, scoring two goals in a span of four minutes.

Messi opened his tally in the 56th minute when he drove infield from the right wing and created a passing combination with Berterame. Messi then entered the penalty box and fired a low shot in the net.

In his second goal, Luis Suárez gave him a pass with which he beat opposition goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos with a left-footed shot.

Messi had a lead of six goals at the end of the game in the race to the MLS Golden Boot and also had the joint-most assists (15), along with LAFC's Son Heung-Min. Messi, who retired from international football a few days ago, is the first player in MLS history to record 15 assists in three consecutive seasons. Also, Messi reached 936 career tally goals, taking him closer to Ronaldo’s tally.