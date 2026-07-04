ETV Bharat / sports

‘We Knew This Would Be Very Tough Match’: Lionel Messi Admits After Argentina Survives Upset Scare Against Cape Verde

"We knew this would be a very tough match. In the World Cup, no one gives you anything for free. Now it's about resting, learning from today, and focusing on the next game. Also, congratulations to Cape Verde for that great performance," Messi said after the win.

Hyderabad: Defending champions Argentina survived an upset scare to beat Cape Verde by 3-2 in extra time in the Round of 32 clash. Cape Verde showed a gritty and determined performance in their maiden World Cup knockout appearance to make it tough for the Argentine side and push them to their limit. Argentina skipper Lionel Messi praised the opposition after the match and hailed them for their performance in the clash.

Argentina scored its first goal in the 29th minute when Messi’s quality on the ball helped him receive an assist from Lisandro Martinez and fire the ball into the net. Argentina went into halftime with a lead, but Cape Verde came up with a new intensity. Deroy Duarte pulled off an equaliser for the team while Argentina took a 2-1 lead with a goal from Lisandro Martinez. Sidny Lopes Cabral produced a stunning effort to again equalise. The decisive moment came in the second half of the extra time when Romero’s powerful header took a deflection off Diney Borges before going into the net.

Messi said after the match that the team there is nothing for free, and the Argentine side became a bit complacent after the first goal.

"We thought that from then on (after the first goal), we would start to find our game and be more relaxed, but it was the complete opposite. We lost the ball, we sat back, we couldn't pressure them well, and they struck with their strengths. We knew it was going to be difficult; this is a knockout tournament, and nobody gives you anything for free,” he added.

With this triumph, Argentina now has the longest winning streak in team history at 11. Argentina will now take on Egypt in the Round of 16 clash on Tuesday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.