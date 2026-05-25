ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentine Star Leaves Field With Injury Ahead Of The FIFA World Cup

Hyderabad: FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to commence from June 12, and one of the teams to watch out for in the tournament will be Argentina, as they are expected to feature superstar Lionel Messi in the squad. However, the team has a cause for concern before the competition, and the new update might worry the Argentine football fans. Him leaving the field abruptly during Inter Miami’s match in the Major Soccer League (MLS) on Monday.

Only 18 days are go for the World Cup and the new update might be a cause of concern for the Argentine fans.

What happened to Messi in the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia match?

The 38-year-old was substituted due to a suspected injury in the match. He felt discomfort in the upper left thigh following a 70th-minute free kick. He immediately signalled for a change and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti. He went straight down the tunnel, and it suggests that the medical staff needs to take a look at his injury.