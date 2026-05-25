Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentine Star Leaves Field With Injury Ahead Of The FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi has left the Argentina team worried ahead of the World Cup, exiting the last game before the marquee tournament due to an injury.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 9:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to commence from June 12, and one of the teams to watch out for in the tournament will be Argentina, as they are expected to feature superstar Lionel Messi in the squad. However, the team has a cause for concern before the competition, and the new update might worry the Argentine football fans. Him leaving the field abruptly during Inter Miami’s match in the Major Soccer League (MLS) on Monday.
Only 18 days are go for the World Cup and the new update might be a cause of concern for the Argentine fans.
What happened to Messi in the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia match?
The 38-year-old was substituted due to a suspected injury in the match. He felt discomfort in the upper left thigh following a 70th-minute free kick. He immediately signalled for a change and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti. He went straight down the tunnel, and it suggests that the medical staff needs to take a look at his injury.
Lionel Messi took a free-kick and instantly grabbed the back of his leg, before leaving the match against the worst team in MLS in the 73rd minute.— Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) May 25, 2026
Worrying times for the legend ahead of the World Cup — which he has been doing extra training for.pic.twitter.com/Qo6R9lXIlI
For Argentina, there is still time to test Messi’s match fitness as the team is set to play two warm-up games before starting their campaign in the competition. They will play against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9. These matches will give the coaching staff an opportunity to assess the nature of Messi’s injury and whether he will be fit to play for the full 90 minutes.
Argentina start their title defence in Group J
Argentina are part of Group J in the competition, and Algeria, Jordan and Australia are in their group. The three-time World Cup champions will play their first match against Algeria on June 17, followed by matches against Austria (June 22) and Jordan (June 28).
😳 Lionel Messi — with his shorts rolled up — walked straight to the locker room after being subbed off in the 73rd minute.— Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo) May 25, 2026
An apparent injury for the superstar on the cusp of Argentina’s World Cup title defense?#InterMiamiCF #Messi pic.twitter.com/TSeKOsAhQ4
13 MLS appearances so far
Messi has scored 12 goals and registered eight assists so far in the ongoing MLS season before the break due to the World Cup. His team, Inter Miami are currently are at the second place in the Eastern Conference and he will be aiming to guide his team to the title.