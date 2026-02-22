ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi In Asansol! Selfie-Hunters Make A Beeline

When Maradona came to West Bengal during the Left regime, he was gifted a wax statue at the initiative of the then sports minister Subhash Chakraborty. That statue too was crafted by Ray.

Ray has created a wax museum and a 'Shismahal', on the lines of Jaipur's Nahargarh Fort, in Asansol. In fact Asansol's wax museum is the second such museum in the state after Kolkata. The Kolkata wax museum has many wax statues made by Ray.

This statue has been crafted by Asansol-based sculptor Sushant Ray and placed at the latter's wax museum. Prominent footballers and sports enthusiasts of Asansol were present during the inauguration ceremony. As soon as the statue was unveiled, a large crowd of visitors and selfie-hunters gathered to take a glimpse of it.

Asansol: After Kolkata, football icon, Lionel Messi, is now in West Bengal's Asansol. This is not about the footballer's visit, but his remarkable life-like wax statue, which was inaugurated by state labour minister Moloy Ghatak on Sunday. The wax statue is already drawing crowds of selfie-hunters.

Artist Sushant Ray with Messi's statue (ETV Bharat)

This apart, Ray has crafted wax statues of eminent personalities from cricketers like Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar to former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu and stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Soumitra Chatterjee, Charlie Chaplin and others. Ray had also gifted his wax statue to former President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A football fan takes selfie with Messi (ETV Bharat)

Ray said he completed Messi's statue in two months. "Messi is my favourite footballer, and he is also very dear to the people of the world. That is why I wanted his statue to be at my wax museum."

According to people present at the unveiling ceremony today, the statue made by Ray looks exactly like Messi, with his iconic no 10 jersey and boots of Argentina.

Sushanta Ray Wax Museum in Asansol (ETV Bharat)

After unveiling Messi's statue, minister Moloy Ghatak said, "Sushant Ray is not only the pride of Asansol, but also of our state. His creations have travelled across the state and abroad. Messi's statue is simply amazing. We want people from not only Asansol but from across the state to witness this extraordinary creation and the wax museum for themselves."

Sculptor and fans posing with Messi (ETV Bharat)

Former East Bengal player and a prominent sportsperson from Asansol, Biswajit Das said, "Messi's statue created by artist Sushant Ray looks exactly like Messi and his playing style has been portrayed very well here. We are proud to have such a statue of the football icon in Asansol."

Messi's last visit to Kolkata was mired with controversy as chaos and vandalism rocked Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan stadium in Salt Lake after fans failed to take a glimpse of the footballer. Also, inauguration of his statue sparked trolls with Gen Z fans claiming the statue's facial features made Messi look more like an Indian than an Argentinian.