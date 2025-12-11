Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour: Schedule, Tickets, Programming Details And Everything You Need To Know
Lionel Messi is all set to visit India for a 3-day tour and will travel to four cities - Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lionel Messi will soon tour India for three days and will travel across four cities in the country. In his GOAT tour, the Argentine footballer will travel on December 13, 14 and 15 in a hectic schedule. The legendary footballer who won the MLS Cup with Inter Miami recently will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several celebrities and chief ministers during his tour.
The event will also have the presence of Messi’s Barcelona teammate and Uruguay striker, Louis Suarez and FIFA World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul.
Tickets for the event will be available on the District app. Ticket prices in most cities is around Rs 4500. Only in the Mumbai Leg, the tickets will be priced at Rs 8,250.
🌟 The Magic of Messi hits India 🇮🇳— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 9, 2025
Don’t blink, you might miss the G.O.A.T. 🐐
Watch @leomessi 's #GOATTourIndia - Streaming LIVE Exclusively on #SonyLIV 🍿#GOATconcert #MessiinIndia
A Satadru Dutta Initiative pic.twitter.com/Ip9Q8cWVoP
Messi will start from Miami and will make a short stop in Dubai to manage the jet lag before landing in India at around 1:30 am in Kolkata. In Hyderabad, he will play in a 7v7 football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will also participate in the match.
He will then travel to Mumbai to participate in a fashion show to raise money for charity. The Mumbai leg will also have a Spanish music show, including Louis Suarez.
Schedule
December 13, Kolkata
- 1:30 am: Arrival in Kolkata
- 9:30 am to 10:30 am: Meet-and-greet programme
- 10:30 am to 11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi’s statue
- 11:15 am to 11:25 am: Arrival at Yuva Bharati
- 11:30 am: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Yuva Bharati
- 12:00 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the stadium
- 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction
- 2:00 pm: Departure for Hyderabad
December 13, Hyderabad
- 7:00 pm: 7v7 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
- The evening will also include a musical concert celebrating Messi
December 14, Mumbai
- 3:30 pm: Participation in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India
- 4:00 pm: Celebrity football match
- 5:00 pm: Event at Wankhede Stadium followed by a charity fashion show
December 15, New Delhi
- Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- 1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including the felicitation of Minerva Academy players