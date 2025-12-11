ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour: Schedule, Tickets, Programming Details And Everything You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi will soon tour India for three days and will travel across four cities in the country. In his GOAT tour, the Argentine footballer will travel on December 13, 14 and 15 in a hectic schedule. The legendary footballer who won the MLS Cup with Inter Miami recently will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several celebrities and chief ministers during his tour.

The event will also have the presence of Messi’s Barcelona teammate and Uruguay striker, Louis Suarez and FIFA World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul.

Tickets for the event will be available on the District app. Ticket prices in most cities is around Rs 4500. Only in the Mumbai Leg, the tickets will be priced at Rs 8,250.

Messi will start from Miami and will make a short stop in Dubai to manage the jet lag before landing in India at around 1:30 am in Kolkata. In Hyderabad, he will play in a 7v7 football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will also participate in the match.