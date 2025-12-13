ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi in India: Messi Mania Grips Kolkata As Thousands Welcome Argentine Icon At 2.26 AM

Kolkata: Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata for his whirlwind three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025 as thousands of his fans braved the December chill and waited past midnight to give him rousing welcome to Kolkata.

The Barcelona legend touchdown at 2.26 am on Saturday, sending this city into a frenzy. Gate 4 of the international arrivals turned into a roaring sea of chants, flags and flashing phones, with fans sprinting between gates for even a fleeting glimpse of their favourite star.

Children perched on shoulders and drums rolled as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under massive security. A heavy convoy then escorted him to his hotel, where another huge crowd was waiting deep into the night.

Barricades, police deployment, and non-stop cheering completed a citywide eruption of "Messi mania." Messi arrived with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. Over the next 72 hours, he will zip across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, meeting chief ministers, corporate leaders, Bollywood celebrities and eventually Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

A fan displays tickets of Lionel Messi's 'GOAT Tour India 2025' at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (PTI)

Sleepless wait ends in disappointment

Despite keeping vigil through the night, the wait ended in disappointment for many fans as they could not catch a glimpse of their icon. Heavy security meant Messi was whisked out of the airport and taken to his hotel around 3.30 am through a back entrance, giving hundreds of waiting supporters a complete miss.

Only a handful of lucky airport staff managed a fleeting glimpse of the Argentine superstar as he stepped off the private Gulfstream V, looking dapper in a black suit over a white T-shirt, before being driven straight off the tarmac.

The Hyatt Regency lobby turned chaotic as fans sprinted across corridors shouting "Messi! Messi!" that echoed well past dawn. The lobby resembled an Argentine fan club, dotted with sky-blue jerseys, scarves and flags. Breast-feeding infants clung to mothers, children raced around, and exhausted supporters sank into lobby sofas as the frenzy built up.

A partially covered 70-feet statue of Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, seen on the eve of 'GOAT Tour India 2025' at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium, in Kolkata, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. (PTI)

Messi checked into Room 730, with the entire seventh floor sealed off to ensure no movement around his suite. With security at its peak, some fans who could afford it booked rooms in the hotel to stay as close to Messi as possible.

A family from New Alipore checked in a day early just so that their son, Krish Gupta, a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, would not miss a Messi moment. "I'm a die-hard Ronaldo fan, so what? His biggest rival is coming to my city and I cannot miss the moment. So we planned to stay in the hotel a day in advance," said Krish, a Class 9 student of Birla High School.

He roamed the coffee shop with his mother and elder sister, anxious for a peek at the icon. "I just want to tell him to play football with me. And if I'm not successful, I will go to the gym tomorrow morning to catch a glimpse of him. I have my autograph book ready and hopefully I will get a selfie."