ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi Farewell Speech: Argentine Superstar Claims Playing For Argentina Is The ‘Most Beautiful Thing’

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi gave an emotional farewell speech after playing his last international fixture against Benin. While addressing the football fans around the globe, he slammed the conspiracy theories surrounding Argentina’s run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and also urged the team to stay united. The 39-year-old drew the curtains on his international career and gave a farewell speech that covered almost everything.

"When we are united, we are stronger than anyone else. We can get through anything. But we will be united, and we have to remain united. To achieve the highest goals, we have to stay together. There are people who don't want to see this national team win. But we have to unite against them."

"I have no choice but to thank you, as I told the president earlier, for not allowing me to give up, even during the worst moments we have gone through. And I swear to you, I would love to come here with them for the rest of my life. Because being a player for Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen,” he added.

"As much as I want to be here for the rest of my life, I feel that, after everything, I would like to spend my whole life here. I feel that it is over. The last World Cup was too much. We were so close to fulfilling my dream and the dream of the entire country, to win the World Cup again."

Messi was the star of the show on an emotional night when Argentina beat Benin by 3-0. Messi assisted two goals and also scored a penalty to help the team secure a victory. After the match was over, a drone show and a musical performance took place, and Messi took the mic afterwards to speak his mind.

Lionel Messi career

Over a 21-year-long career, Messi established himself as one of the icons in Argentine football. He signed off the international stage with 208 appearances, scoring 126 goals and 70 assists in his international career. He has also scored 11 hat-tricks in his career.