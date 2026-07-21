ETV Bharat / sports

'The Pain Is Immense': Lionel Messi Writes Emotional Note On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss

Hyderabad: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and his followers’ hearts broke as the footballer’s dream of leading his team to back-to-back shattres. His dream came crashing down as Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The 39-year-old took to his Instagram handle to express his emotions, saying that the pain of the loss is immense.

"The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal. But I also hold onto all the good things... The matches we turned around by giving it our all - moments that will remain in our memories forever - and the support of an entire country which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, brought us back among the world's elite once again. It is hard to appreciate our achievement right now fully, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals," Messi wrote.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and message.”

Messi is currently 39 years old, and considering his age, it is unlikely that he will feature in the 2030 edition. Spain has the opportunity to become the first team in 64 years to successfully defend the World Cup. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the solitary goal of the match in the 106th minute of extra time to ensure that Spain will win the World Cup title after a span of 16 years.