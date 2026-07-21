'The Pain Is Immense': Lionel Messi Writes Emotional Note On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss
Lionel Messi has shared an emotional message on his social media after the heartbreaking loss against Spain in the World Cup final.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and his followers’ hearts broke as the footballer’s dream of leading his team to back-to-back shattres. His dream came crashing down as Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The 39-year-old took to his Instagram handle to express his emotions, saying that the pain of the loss is immense.
"The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal. But I also hold onto all the good things... The matches we turned around by giving it our all - moments that will remain in our memories forever - and the support of an entire country which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, brought us back among the world's elite once again. It is hard to appreciate our achievement right now fully, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals," Messi wrote.
🚨📲| Lionel Messi via IG:— MC (@CrewsMat10) July 20, 2026
“The pain is very great, and it will take time for these wounds to heal. But I also hold on to everything that was beautiful… the matches that we turned around after giving our all, which will remain immortal in memory, and with the support of an… pic.twitter.com/CmiTzDfgMv
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and message.”
Messi is currently 39 years old, and considering his age, it is unlikely that he will feature in the 2030 edition. Spain has the opportunity to become the first team in 64 years to successfully defend the World Cup. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the solitary goal of the match in the 106th minute of extra time to ensure that Spain will win the World Cup title after a span of 16 years.
“Once again, we managed to unite as a country and stand together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine," he said.
"I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship," Messi added.
Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Argentine side was praised by their fans.
Spain breaks Argentina’s title defence with extra-time goal
Torres scored his first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to script the biggest moment of the tournament, as it turned out to be decisive in helping the team to win. Torres was the quickest to react to a bouncing ball inside the penalty area and smashed a left-footed shot just under the crossbar.
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