ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi Donates INR 88 Lakhs To Madrid Wildfire Efforts

Hyderabad: Football icon Lionel Messi is often in the headlines for his trickery on the soccer field, and the Argentine superstar has grabbed the attention of the globe one more time. However, this time it is not for a unique football feat or a mesmerising goal. Messi has come up with a generous gesture, donating a total of 80,000 euros (88 Lac rupees) to support the reconstruction efforts in the areas that were affected by the devastating wildfire recently.

President of the Madrid regional government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, broke the news on her social media accounts.

"Leo Messi has donated 80,000 euros to rebuild the Sierra Oeste area in Madrid. I would like to thank him, and to tell him that the people of Madrid look forward to welcoming him soon and giving him the applause he deserves," Diaz said.

The Spanish authorities are continuously putting in efforts to manage the destruction caused by the fires that swept through the Sierra Oeste region of Madrid.