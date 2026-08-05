Lionel Messi Donates INR 88 Lakhs To Madrid Wildfire Efforts
The Argentine superstar has grabbed the limelight with a generous gesture towards the Madrid wildfire efforts.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Football icon Lionel Messi is often in the headlines for his trickery on the soccer field, and the Argentine superstar has grabbed the attention of the globe one more time. However, this time it is not for a unique football feat or a mesmerising goal. Messi has come up with a generous gesture, donating a total of 80,000 euros (88 Lac rupees) to support the reconstruction efforts in the areas that were affected by the devastating wildfire recently.
President of the Madrid regional government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, broke the news on her social media accounts.
"Leo Messi has donated 80,000 euros to rebuild the Sierra Oeste area in Madrid. I would like to thank him, and to tell him that the people of Madrid look forward to welcoming him soon and giving him the applause he deserves," Diaz said.
Leo Messi ha donado 80.000€ para la #reconstrucción de la Sierra Oeste de Madrid.— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) August 4, 2026
Quiero darle las gracias y decirle que los madrileños esperamos recibirle pronto para darle el aplauso que se merece. 🙌🏼
The Spanish authorities are continuously putting in efforts to manage the destruction caused by the fires that swept through the Sierra Oeste region of Madrid.
Although the situation is stabilising, emergency teams continue to monitor the perimeter and also tackle hotspots. A total of 16 ground units of firefighters, forest firefighting teams and environmental guards are currently keeping a tab on the situation around the San Juan reservoir.
🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Lionel Messi has donated €80,000 to help rebuild the Sierra Oeste region of Madrid.— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 4, 2026
🗣️ Isabel Díaz Ayuso (President of the Community of Madrid):
I want to thank him and say that the people of Madrid hope to welcome him soon and give him the applause he deserves." pic.twitter.com/QHzWx0Vk6d
According to Euronews, Spain had declared a national emergency as fires threatened communities near Madrid.
Messi, who led Argentina to the final of the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, is being praised everywhere for his social work. Messi has been praised by fans and the public for coming forward to help the people of his country.
Messi is also actively involved in social service through the Leo Messi Foundation, which operates in many areas, including education, healthcare, and disaster relief efforts. The Messi Foundation's assistance has attracted much attention during the COVID pandemic and various natural disasters.
Messi's current donation is a testament to his love for Spain, a country where he rose to stardom while playing club football with FC Barcelona.