Anant Ambani Hosts Lionel Messi In Vantara After G.O.A.T India Tour 2025
After concluding the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 in New Delhi, Lionel Messi reached Jamnagar on Monday night and visited Vantara today.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST
Jamnagar: Football icon Lionel Messi was hosted by Anant Ambani in Vantara on Tuesday, marking his final stop before he left India.
The footballer arrived at Gujarat's Jamnagar Airport on Monday night. Messi was accompanied by Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and other members of the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 entourage. After arriving at the airport, they left in a large convoy of cars to Khawadi, where they were guests of the Ambani family.
After spending the night in Jamnagar, Messi visited Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre, and then departed from Jamnagar Airport.
Messi's visit to Jamnagar came after the conclusion of the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 in New Delhi. He arrived in New Delhi on December 15 after visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
In Delhi, the on-field programme at Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed a celebrity football match between Minerva Messi All Stars and the Celebrity Messi All Stars. After the match, Messi had stepped on the field for an interaction with the team members. The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other dignitaries like Jay Shah, chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC), Rohan Jaitley, president of Delhi and District Cricket Association and former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia.
During Messi's Mumbai visit, he graced the Wankhede Stadium and met Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.
His second stop was in Hyderabad, where fans gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to take a glimpse of Messi, who took part in a seven-on-seven exhibition match involving Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and also met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Messi's Kolkata visit, the first stop of the G.O.A.T India Tour had ended with chaos after thousands of fans, who paid steep prices for a glimpse of the footballer, complained they barely saw him. Angry fans threw objects, ripped up seats and created a ruckus at the stadium.
