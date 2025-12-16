ETV Bharat / sports

Anant Ambani Hosts Lionel Messi In Vantara After G.O.A.T India Tour 2025

Lionel Messi at an event as part of his GOAT India Tour at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on December 15 ( IANS )

Jamnagar: Football icon Lionel Messi was hosted by Anant Ambani in Vantara on Tuesday, marking his final stop before he left India.

The footballer arrived at Gujarat's Jamnagar Airport on Monday night. Messi was accompanied by Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and other members of the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 entourage. After arriving at the airport, they left in a large convoy of cars to Khawadi, where they were guests of the Ambani family.

After spending the night in Jamnagar, Messi visited Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre, and then departed from Jamnagar Airport.

Messi's visit to Jamnagar came after the conclusion of the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 in New Delhi. He arrived in New Delhi on December 15 after visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.