Lionel Messi Surpasses Neymar To Script World Record; Scores Most Assists In International Football

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi etched his name in the record books, becoming the footballer with the most assists in international football.

Lionel Messi break Neymar World Record
File Photo: Lionel Messi (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 15, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi added another feather to his illustrious cap, overtaking Brazilian forward Neymar in terms of most assists in international football. Neymar has featured in 128 international matches for Brazil, scoring 79 goals and providing 59 assists. Messi reached 60 assists during the match against Puerto Rico.

Argentina emerged triumphant by 6-0 at the Chase Stadium and played a key role with two assists in the match. The 38-year-old set up a goal for Gonzalo Montiel in the 23rd minute of the match. Next, he provided an assist to Lautaro Martinez in the 84th minute.

Most assists in international football

PlayerTeamMatchesGoalsAssists
Lionel MessiArgentina19511460
NeymarBrazil1287959
Landon DonovanUSA1575758
Ferenc PuskásHungary858453
Kevin De BruyneBelgium1153653
Sándor KocsisHungary687550
PeleBrazil927747
Thomas MullerGermany1314541
Luis SuarezUruguay1436939
Cristiano RonaldoPortugal22514337

Argentina beat Puerto Rico 6-0

Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez scored two goals each, sharing the major portion of the goals scored by the Argentinian side. Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister opened the scoring for the team with a header in the 14th minute. Messi set up the second goal in the 23rd minute with a through ball to Gonzalo Montiel. Mac Allister added another to the score sheet with a strike in the 36th minute.

Puerto Rico’s Steven Echevarria scored an own goal while Martinez scored two more for Argentina to register a comprehensive win.

The Argentine superstar has 396 assists in all competitions for club and country. Messi is just four more away from reaching 400 assists. Although Messi did not score yesterday, he currently has 886 goals in all competitions.

After completing two friendlies in the World Cup qualifiers, Messi will travel to Angola in November and then to Kerala. The friendly match will be against Australia at the Kaloor Stadium in Kochi on November 17.

