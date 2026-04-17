Lionel Messi Becomes A Football Club Owner By Acquiring Catalan Club Cornella
Lionel Messi will be seen in a new role as he has become the owner of the Catalan Club Cornella.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Argentine football star Lionel Messi often garners limelight with his on-field performances. However, he has caught the attention of many with the announcement of his entering a new role. The 38-year-old has bought the Spanish fifth-tier club UE Cornella near Barcelona.
Messi has helped Barcelona win the UEFA Champions League title on four occasions and has won 10 La Liga titles with the club. He currently plays for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in the United States of America.
UE Cornella has now announced that the acquisition of the club from the footballing superstar is now complete.
🚨 ¡La noticia del siglo! Leo Messi, nuevo propietario de la #UECornellà 🙌— UE Cornellà 💚 (@ue_cornella) April 16, 2026
Toda la info: https://t.co/2i0mepK83a pic.twitter.com/6wNKbstpR0
"Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Leo Messi has formalised the acquisition of the club. This move reinforces Messi's close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia,” the announcement read.
The club has produced notable players in the past, like David Raya and Jordi Alba. They have gone through a difficult spell, facing back-to-back relegations in recent seasons. The move of ownership from Messi comes with the aim to rebuild both the sporting and institutional structure.
“Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent," Cornella’s statement added.
“The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots."
Messi’s connection with Catalonia
Messi’s ties with Catalonia run deep. He rose through various age groups in FC Barcelona and spent 17 seasons with the entire team. He became the top goal-scorer for the club with 672 goals. He is currently playing in the MLS but has invested in the Spanish club.
His club, Inter Miami, are at the third place in the Eastern Conference with three wins, three draws and one loss from seven matches.