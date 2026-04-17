ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi Becomes A Football Club Owner By Acquiring Catalan Club Cornella

Hyderabad: Argentine football star Lionel Messi often garners limelight with his on-field performances. However, he has caught the attention of many with the announcement of his entering a new role. The 38-year-old has bought the Spanish fifth-tier club UE Cornella near Barcelona.

Messi has helped Barcelona win the UEFA Champions League title on four occasions and has won 10 La Liga titles with the club. He currently plays for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in the United States of America.

UE Cornella has now announced that the acquisition of the club from the footballing superstar is now complete.

"Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Leo Messi has formalised the acquisition of the club. This move reinforces Messi's close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia,” the announcement read.