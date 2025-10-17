ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi’s Visit To India Likely To Get Cancelled: Reports

Hyderabad: There was a high buzz amongst the football fans in Kerala regarding Lionel Messi’s visit to Kerala for a football friendly, as Argentina were likely to face Australia in an international fixture. But now that the buzz faces uncertainty as the Argentinian side might not visit Kerala, according to reports in the sports outlets in Argentina.

The venue is almost ready for Messi’s arrival with arrangements for new seating, floodlights, and security. The organisers have also promised a star lineup featuring some of the quality players, like Emiliano Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Alvarez and the Argentine star Messi.

Uncertainty over Argentina’s friendly

Journalist Gaston Edul reported on his ‘X’ handle that Argentina’s friendly against Luanda in Angola is confirmed. However, there is a possibility that the India leg might not take place. Tyc Sports have reported that Argentina might revise its plans for the international window and prefer playing another African nation instead of travelling to India. Fans who are eager to see Messi are now worried about the possibility of the Argentine footballer not playing in the match.

According to the media reports, Argentina might prefer a shorter travel schedule and could prefer playing a second African nation instead of flying to India. Logistics and player workload might complicate the distant friendly. Tyc Sports have reported that there is a possibility of the match being moved to Morocco to simplify logistics.