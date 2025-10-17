Lionel Messi’s Visit To India Likely To Get Cancelled: Reports
Argentinian football team’s visit to India might get cancelled, according to some reports in the sports outlets in the country.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: There was a high buzz amongst the football fans in Kerala regarding Lionel Messi’s visit to Kerala for a football friendly, as Argentina were likely to face Australia in an international fixture. But now that the buzz faces uncertainty as the Argentinian side might not visit Kerala, according to reports in the sports outlets in Argentina.
The venue is almost ready for Messi’s arrival with arrangements for new seating, floodlights, and security. The organisers have also promised a star lineup featuring some of the quality players, like Emiliano Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Alvarez and the Argentine star Messi.
Uncertainty over Argentina’s friendly
Journalist Gaston Edul reported on his ‘X’ handle that Argentina’s friendly against Luanda in Angola is confirmed. However, there is a possibility that the India leg might not take place. Tyc Sports have reported that Argentina might revise its plans for the international window and prefer playing another African nation instead of travelling to India. Fans who are eager to see Messi are now worried about the possibility of the Argentine footballer not playing in the match.
According to the media reports, Argentina might prefer a shorter travel schedule and could prefer playing a second African nation instead of flying to India. Logistics and player workload might complicate the distant friendly. Tyc Sports have reported that there is a possibility of the match being moved to Morocco to simplify logistics.
Organisers say match will still go on
Despite rumours, organisers have confirmed the Argentina-Australia friendly in Kerala will go ahead, according to India Today.
“There’s no information on the cancellation of Kerala plans. The Argentina ‘A’ team will visit Kerala,” managing director of Reporter Broadcasting, Anto Augustine said.
“This is an FIFA November window and has been confirmed in that manner, not a club game. All the documentation and financial matters have already been dealt with. I see these as baseless rumours.”
The match comes under the FIFA international window and has full support from the authorities. If all the things go planned, the fans can expect the match to take place on November 17 as planned.