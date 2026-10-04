ETV Bharat / sports

Lino, Pedro Shine As Brazil Beat India 4-0 In Historic Friendly At Kolkata

Players vie for the ball during the FIFA International friendly match between India and Brazil at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday ( IANS )

By ANI 2 Min Read

Kolkata: Samuel Lino and Pedro were among the scorers as Brazil defeated India 4-0 in the first-ever friendly between the two sides at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti named a star-studded line-up featuring the likes of Vinicius Jr., Marquinhos and Estevao, much to the delight of the football fans who gathered at the venue. India managed to hold their own for the first 27 minutes, with Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams asking Brazil some really tough questions with their counter-attacking ways, as per ESPN. However, Brazil broke the deadlock in the 28th minute. Cutting inside from the right, Estevao unleashed a low strike from the edge of the box that squeezed past Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at the near post. Gurpreet was again unable to keep out Brazil's second goal shortly before half-time. Estevao played a clever ball from the right to Pedro, who struck from an angle towards the Indian goalkeeper. The shot went through Gurpreet's hands to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.