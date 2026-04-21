ETV Bharat / sports

Alleged Links Between Bishnoi Gang And Canada Cricket Match Fixing Scandal At T20 World Cup Emerge

Hyderabad: Cricket Canada is already at the centre of controversy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) launching an investigation against them over the possibility of fixing in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against New Zealand. According to a report published by CBC News, threats and intimidation from the gang might have influenced the team's decisions during the T20 World Cup.

Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s appointment in the leadership role has come under question, with claims that the players in the team were pressured to support him. Some were threatened with serious consequences if they did not support certain players.

“So they straight up said this wording to him, that ‘You must take care of these guys. These guys should not get dropped from the team. If they do, you are in trouble. Obviously, that was very scary for him,” a source was quoted by the report.

What is the role of the Bishnoi Gang in the Cricket Canada Scandal?

The most serious claims in the report are of the Bishnoi gang influencing players through threats. Some of the players were approached and told to support certain individuals in the team.