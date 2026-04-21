Alleged Links Between Bishnoi Gang And Canada Cricket Match Fixing Scandal At T20 World Cup Emerge
In a new development relating to the Canada cricket match-fixing scandal, alleged links with the Bishnoi Gang have surfaced.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cricket Canada is already at the centre of controversy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) launching an investigation against them over the possibility of fixing in the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against New Zealand. According to a report published by CBC News, threats and intimidation from the gang might have influenced the team's decisions during the T20 World Cup.
Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s appointment in the leadership role has come under question, with claims that the players in the team were pressured to support him. Some were threatened with serious consequences if they did not support certain players.
⚡️ CANADA CRICKET FIXING SCANDAL -— Gully Point (@gullypoint_) April 19, 2026
Documentary exposes Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatening Cricket Canada officials to install Dilpreet Bajwa as captain weeks before T20 World Cup 2026. Bajwa then allegedly spot-fixed the New Zealand match in Chennai.
The government already… pic.twitter.com/MUhN8o0Wva
“So they straight up said this wording to him, that ‘You must take care of these guys. These guys should not get dropped from the team. If they do, you are in trouble. Obviously, that was very scary for him,” a source was quoted by the report.
What is the role of the Bishnoi Gang in the Cricket Canada Scandal?
The most serious claims in the report are of the Bishnoi gang influencing players through threats. Some of the players were approached and told to support certain individuals in the team.
“We know where you live You won’t be able to run away from the Bishnoi Group,” Noah said, while describing one of the threatening messages.
The report further adds that the situation also affected officials, with some of them resigning while others sought police protection.
What is the Canada Cricket Match fixing scandal?
An over bowled by the Canadian captain Dilpreet Bajwa against New Zealand is under the scanner, and there are some allegations around his bowling.
Canada started defending a total of 173 against New Zealand in Chennai with two pacers. Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger conceded 35 runs between them. Spin was then introduced into the attack, and Saad Bin Zafar delivered a wicket maiden. Bajwa then brought himself into the 5th over.
Bajwa leaked 15 runs in the over, and it included a no-ball and also a delivery down the leg that resulted in two wides. That over is under probe for fixing.