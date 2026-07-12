Linda Noskova Scripts History With Her Maiden Wimbledon Title Run
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic beat her compatriot Karolina Muchova in a three-set clash.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Linda Noskova won her maiden Grand Slam title, outplaying compatriot Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the women’s singles final on Saturday at the All England Club. She became the third Czech woman in four years to win Wimbledon, after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024. The victory will now propel her to a career-high world No. 7 when the new rankings are released.
The 21-year-old was in complete control till suffering a setback in the second set, but recovered strongly in the deciding set to lift the trophy. After sealing the triumph with her sixth match point, Noskova fell to the grass in celebration.
Heart. Desire. Belief.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2026
After a stunning final on Centre Court, Linda Noskova is the 2026 Ladies' Singles Champion#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CDk1Oi3QmS
Noskova dominated the opening set and was on the verge of victory after taking a 5-2 lead in the second set. However, she lost five match points, and Muchova fought back to win five straight games and take the game into the deciding set.
Czech stars ⭐️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/I1xzvyyI64— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2026
Noskova regrouped brilliantly in the final set to clinch her first Wimbledon title. It was also her second grass-court title this season after winning the Berlin Open earlier this week.
Youngest Wimbledon champion since 2011
The 21-year-oldNoskova became the youngest Wimbledon champion since Petra Kvitova in 2011. Kvitova had become the Wimbledon Champion at the age of 21. Also, it is the first time since 2003 that players aged 21 or younger have won both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year after 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva's French Open success.
Linda Noskova is the champion 🏆— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2026
She defeats Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to win her first Grand Slam. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NJvtqHbVay
How much will Noskova earn for winning the title?
Linda Noskova has earned a winner’s cheque worth £3.6 million (around ₹46.09 crore). Also, the runner-up will take home £1.85 million (nearly ₹23.7 crore).
Prize money breakdown
|Round
|Prize Money
|Champion
|£3,600,000 (around ₹46.09 crore)
|Finalist
|£1,800,000 (nearly ₹23.7 crore)
|Semi-finalist
|£900,000
|Quarter-finalist
|£480,000
|R16
|£300,000
|R32
|£185,000
|R64
|£126,000
|R128
|£80,000