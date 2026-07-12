ETV Bharat / sports

Linda Noskova Scripts History With Her Maiden Wimbledon Title Run

Hyderabad: Linda Noskova won her maiden Grand Slam title, outplaying compatriot Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the women’s singles final on Saturday at the All England Club. She became the third Czech woman in four years to win Wimbledon, after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024. The victory will now propel her to a career-high world No. 7 when the new rankings are released.

The 21-year-old was in complete control till suffering a setback in the second set, but recovered strongly in the deciding set to lift the trophy. After sealing the triumph with her sixth match point, Noskova fell to the grass in celebration.

Noskova dominated the opening set and was on the verge of victory after taking a 5-2 lead in the second set. However, she lost five match points, and Muchova fought back to win five straight games and take the game into the deciding set.