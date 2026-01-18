ETV Bharat / sports

Lin Chun-Yi And An Se Young Clinch Men's And Women's Singles Titles At India Open

New Delhi: Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi claimed his maiden Super 750 title in men's singles, while world number one An Se Young of South Korea underlined her supremacy by securing the women’s singles crown at the USD 950,000 India Open here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Lin, currently ranked 12, completed a sharp turnaround from an early exit at last week’s Malaysia Open Super 1000, powering his way to the men’s singles title with a 21-10, 21-18 win over third seed Jonatan Christie in the final.

In women’s singles, top seed and defending champion An Se Young was once again in control as she defeated China’s world number two Wang Zhiyi 21-13, 21-11 to claim her second title of the season. In doubles, China’s top-seeded women’s pair of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning secured the title with a 21-11, 21-18 victory over Japan’s fifth-seeded Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Matsumoto in a 58-minute final.

The mixed doubles crown went to Thailand’s third-seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran, who edged Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje 19-21, 25-23, 21-18.

Lin vs Jonatan

Lin, who had come close to winning a super 750 title at China Masters in September, arrived in India nursing a muscle strain sustained in Kuala Lumpur, which had initially made walking difficult, but chose to compete and made the most of the opportunity.

The left-handed shuttler produced an attacking game, troubling Jonatan with his pace. The Indonesian also failed to negotiate the drift in the hall as he missed his touch, allowing the left-handed Taiwanese to go on a rampage, opening up an 11-5 lead and then reeling off another seven points to run away with the opening game.

In the second game, Jonatan put up a better fight and had leads of 6-4, 9-7 and 18-15 but Lin was always breathing down his neck and wrested back the momentum in the final stages with six straight points to seal the issue.

"I think I played pretty well today. I didn’t feel much pressure and I felt like I was playing happily," Lin said. "I didn’t feel very good in Malaysia, but in India I felt freer on court." The Chinese Taipei shuttler, who comes from a farming family, said the title had boosted his confidence.

“I’m very happy to win my first Super 750 title. It shows that I can stand on my own feet. My goal is to be in the top 10 in the world this year. Perseverance is the key, whether I win or lose,” he said. Away from badminton, Lin said competitive video games help him unwind. "I like games where there are two sides attacking and defending each other, like PUBG or Counter-Strike," he added.