Life Came A Full Circle For 'Mumbaikar' Amol Muzumdar - Coach of Victorious India Women's Team
Amol Muzumdar never got an opportunity to represent India, but his biggest moment came on Sunday, when his team won the Women's World Cup
Published : November 3, 2025 at 7:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Life came a full circle for 'Mumbaikar' Amol Muzumdar. Muzumdar, a domestic stalwart, never represented India, but his biggest moment came on Sunday night at the DY Patil cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Amol is the head coach of the Indian Women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur, which lifted their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Amol took over the reins of the team in 2023, and it was his team that brought the nation glory. India Women defeated South Africa Women in the final by 52 runs to lift the coveted Trophy.
It was a 'Chak De' moment for Muzumdar, who will turn 50 on November 11. His birthday celebrations came early. An emotional Muzumdar waved the tri-colour at the Stadium post the game and also hugged the players, whom he coached and shares a good rapport.
For the record, Muzumdar also represented Andhra and Assam in the domestic circuit, apart from Mumbai. He played a staggering 171 first-class matches, in which he amassed 11,167 runs, with 30 hundreds and 60 half-centuries. He had scored 260 on his Ranji Trophy debut.
Amol said the win by his team was a watershed moment for women's cricket in India. He told the official broadcasters after the game, "And I know for a fact that they've worked extremely hard for this. And I think it's a watershed moment for Indian cricket."
The coach lauded Shafali Varma, who starred with the bat. "(I have) One word (for her). Magical. (It was) Absolute magical. Turns up in the semi-finals, no pressure. In the finals, in front of a home crowd, packed stadium. Turns up a blinder of an innings and then picks up a few wickets with the ball. So absolutely magical." He said he was proud of the girls, and it was an "unbelievable achievement by all the girls."
His journey is one of grit, redemption and resilience.
Read More