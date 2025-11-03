ETV Bharat / sports

Life Came A Full Circle For 'Mumbaikar' Amol Muzumdar - Coach of Victorious India Women's Team

India's coach Amol Muzumdar waves the Indian tricolour after the team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, early Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Life came a full circle for 'Mumbaikar' Amol Muzumdar. Muzumdar, a domestic stalwart, never represented India, but his biggest moment came on Sunday night at the DY Patil cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Amol is the head coach of the Indian Women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur, which lifted their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Amol took over the reins of the team in 2023, and it was his team that brought the nation glory. India Women defeated South Africa Women in the final by 52 runs to lift the coveted Trophy.

It was a 'Chak De' moment for Muzumdar, who will turn 50 on November 11. His birthday celebrations came early. An emotional Muzumdar waved the tri-colour at the Stadium post the game and also hugged the players, whom he coached and shares a good rapport.

For the record, Muzumdar also represented Andhra and Assam in the domestic circuit, apart from Mumbai. He played a staggering 171 first-class matches, in which he amassed 11,167 runs, with 30 hundreds and 60 half-centuries. He had scored 260 on his Ranji Trophy debut.