ETV Bharat / sports

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Scripts History; Breaks Chris Gayle’s Record With Unbeaten 188

Hyderabad: When Chris Gayle played a knock of unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013 against Pune Warriors, no one would have thought that someone would surpass his record. Now, 13 years later, South African batter Lhuan de Pretorius has done the task which looked very tough to execute. Pretorius smashed Gayle’s record for the highest individual T20 score hammering 188 not out from just 79 balls.

Opening the innings with Sinethemba Qeshile for Titans, he added 100 runs to the scoreboard in just seven overs for the opening wicket. Dewald Brevis scored 7 off 11 while Leus du Plooy scored 17 off 11. Captain Donovan Ferreira played a supportive knock scoring 29 off 11 balls which played a key role in the Titans posting 267/3.

Pretorious’ record came in South Africa's domestic CSA T20 Challenge. While playing for Titans, the South African opener played an explosive knock which was laced with 13 sixes and 15 fours. In doing so, Pretorius smashed the West Indian legend’s record.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius: 188* - Titans vs Knights - 2026

Chris Gayle: 175* - RCB vs PWI - 2013

Aaron Finch: 172 - Australia vs Zimbabwe - 2018

Hamza Khan: 164* - Rwanda vs Ivory Coast - 2026

Karanbir Singh: 164 - Austria vs Hungary - 2026

Who is Lhuan-Dre Pretorious ?

Pretorius is one of the emerging cricketers in South Africa. Born on March 27, 2006, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has made big strides in his international career. He first grabbed the limelight at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup being South Africa’s leading run-getter.

He made his mark in the T20 cricket in 2025 while playing for Paarl Royals in SA20 in 2025. He amassed 397 runs and was the highest run-scorer in the competition.

Pretorious’ rise came in international cricket in 2025 when he made Test debut against Zimbabwe. He scored 153 in his second Test innings and became only the second youngest to score 150 in Test cricket at the age of 19 years and 93 days.

Knights bowled on 143

The target of 268 turned out to be too much for the chasing side and they lost wickets at regular intervals. Openers Jacques Snyman and Gihahn Cloete provided the team with a quick start accumulating 33 runs from the first two overs. Snyman played a quickfire knock of 32 runs from only 12 deliveries but the team kept losing their batters and Knights were eventually bowled out on 143 from 17.2 overs.