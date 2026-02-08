ETV Bharat / sports

Lessons India Should Learn From USA Scare

- By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: India will arrive in Delhi for the February 12 match against Namibia with two points secured and confidence outwardly intact. Yet, beneath the win against the USA lies a more useful takeaway than comfort: A warning delivered early enough to matter.

The T20 World Cup rarely eliminates contenders without first signalling where they are vulnerable. At the Wankhede, India survived such a signal. The victory was shaped by experience, depth and calm under pressure, but it also exposed fault lines that stronger opponents will not hesitate to attack.

This was not a win to celebrate unconditionally. It was a stress test — and one that offered clarity.

Batting & Structural Risk

India’s batting depth remains formidable on paper, but the collapse against the USA revealed a structural risk. At 45 for five inside the powerplay, India were not undone by novelty or luck; they were undone by impatience and poor decision-making against disciplined pace-off bowling.

Six wickets fell for single-digit scores, two without a run. This was not a phase-specific failure. It was systemic.

India’s top order is designed around intent rather than absorption. That approach thrives on flat surfaces and instant momentum, but it becomes fragile when bowlers remove pace, close angles and deny width. In those conditions, the absence of a clearly defined innings holder — a batter tasked with stabilising overs 7 to 14 — becomes pronounced.

Surya Kumar Yadav assumed that role instinctively, crafting an 84 off 49 balls that blended restraint with authority. But such rescue acts cannot be institutionalised as default solutions. Against Namibia, India would do well to rehearse restraint as deliberately as aggression. Winning comfortably matters less than winning correctly.

The Unsettled Middle

If one phase demands attention before the tournament deepens, it is the middle overs. Between overs 7 and 15 at the Wankhede, India vacillated between inertia and excess. Singles were slim, boundaries forced, almost rare, and scoreboard pressure became psychological rather than mathematical.

Namibia, though less experienced, are disciplined and patient. They will wait for errors rather than forcing outcomes. India should, therefore, treat this match as a laboratory for control.

The objective is straightforward: Prioritise rotation, build partnerships, and manage the tempo. If India can consistently add 45–55 runs in this phase while losing no more than one wicket, their finishing power becomes decisive rather than reparative.