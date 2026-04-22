ETV Bharat / sports

10 Years After Winning English Premier League, Leicester City Gets Relegated To Third Tier Of English Football

Hyderabad: Sports witness fairytales sometimes when underdog teams punch above their weight to win a tournament. However, it can also see a brutal fall with the team that were once champions now struggling to even compete with the best in the business. A similar case has happened with England’s football club, Leicester City, 2016 English Premier League (EPL) champions, who are relegated to the third tier of English football.

The foxes are now headed to League one and their fans have now seen a journey where they first climbed at the top and are now experiencing a free fall.

The results which ensured their relegation

Leicester were up against Hull in the Championship, which is the second-tier tournament in English football. Leicester boss Gary Rowett knew that only a victory would keep them alive in the second tier, and they were on their way to survival with a 2-1 lead.