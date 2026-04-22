10 Years After Winning English Premier League, Leicester City Gets Relegated To Third Tier Of English Football
Leicester City were relegated to League One after a draw against Hull City in the Championship.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sports witness fairytales sometimes when underdog teams punch above their weight to win a tournament. However, it can also see a brutal fall with the team that were once champions now struggling to even compete with the best in the business. A similar case has happened with England’s football club, Leicester City, 2016 English Premier League (EPL) champions, who are relegated to the third tier of English football.
The foxes are now headed to League one and their fans have now seen a journey where they first climbed at the top and are now experiencing a free fall.
The results which ensured their relegation
Leicester were up against Hull in the Championship, which is the second-tier tournament in English football. Leicester boss Gary Rowett knew that only a victory would keep them alive in the second tier, and they were on their way to survival with a 2-1 lead.
10 years on from their fairytale Premier League winning season, Leicester City are relegated to League One#lcfc pic.twitter.com/VUwGIddCbM— Carter Lowe (@BadgerVideo7) April 21, 2026
However, Oli McBurnie’s equaliser in the second half dashed their hopes, confirming their fate with two more games to play. They now sit seven points behind, a deficit that cannot be made up.
From glory to hitting rock bottom
In 2016, Leicester fought against all the odds to clinch the silverware in the English Premier League. Led by icons like Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante, they defied 5,000-1 odds to win the league.
They also made it to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final in the same season and won the FA Cup in 2021.
Following confirmation of Leicester City’s relegation to League One, Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has issued the following statement:— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 21, 2026
To our fans,
Relegation to League One is now confirmed. As Chairman, that responsibility sits with me. There are no excuses.
We have… pic.twitter.com/rKzmniJ34G
However, things changed after that. They were relegated from the EPL in 2023 and again in 2025. Financial mismanagement and poor recruitment cost them a slump in form, and the League now awaits them for the first time since 2008-09. Notably, it will be the club’s only second appearance in the third tier of teh English football. In that season, the Foxes topped the points table with 96 points from 46 games to secure a promotion.