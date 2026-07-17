ETV Bharat / sports

Legendary West Indian All-Rounder Sir Garfield Sobers Dies

Bridgetown: Cricket lost one of its tallest icons on Friday with the death of Sir Garfield Sobers, the peerless West Indian whose breathtaking all-round brilliance made him one of the greatest players the game has ever known.

He was 89, and his death leaves a legacy that transcends generations. The death of the former West Indies captain was confirmed by his son Daniel.

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 1936, Sobers was exactly 11 days shy of completing his 90th birthday. Widely regarded as the game's greatest all-rounder, Sobers played 93 Tests and scored 8,032 runs at 57.78 with 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries between March 1954 to April 1974.

A left-handed batter, who also could also bowl left-arm pace, wrist spin and orthodox spin, Sobers claimed 235 wickets in Test cricket. He played in a solitary ODI, taking one wicket. He was also a splendid fielder.

He was also the first-ever batter to have hit six sixes in an over in First-Class cricket, playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968.

"A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers," wrote Cricket West Indies on X.

The BCCI said Sobers has left an "enduring legacy to inspire generations". "The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket's greatest-ever all-rounders," it said on X.

"His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations."

Nottinghamshire said in their statement, "Nottinghamshire are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, at the age of 89."

"Arriving at Trent Bridge shortly after rules on overseas players appearing in the County Championship were relaxed, Sobers was immediately appointed captain, and lifted Notts from 15th place to fourth in his first summer of English domestic cricket."