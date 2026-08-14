ETV Bharat / sports

Learned To Bowl 'Doosra' By Watching Saqlain Mushtaq On TV, Says Harbhajan Singh

"The 'doosra' was a ball I saw Saqlain Mushtaq bowling on television. My friend Arun Verma is a wicketkeeper from Himachal Pradesh, and we were together at an academy in Chandigarh. I asked him, 'How does this ball happen?' I told him we had to try and figure it out," he said.

In a podcast interview with PTI, the former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP revealed how Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq inspired him to add this potent weapon to his armoury and bring variations in his bowling.

However, very few people know how the former Indian off-spinner mastered the delivery that has earned him a bagful of wickets.

"When you grip the ball for off-spin, it generally moves in a certain way. I started thinking about how I could alter the grip slightly by bringing my fingers together. I realised that if I did not impart the usual spin, the ball would come out straighter. I experimented with the grip and thought that instead of spinning the ball in the usual direction, I would try to roll my arm straight and keep the ball coming out straight," he said.

Harbhajan said that after practising for some time, he noticed that when he tried to spin the ball, it spun normally, but when he released it differently, it travelled straight. "That is how I learned it -- simply by bowling it again and again. I am glad Arun was there with me. He kept catching the ball while I kept bowling it, and through that repetition, I gradually learned the delivery."

He added, "I also had a coach, Devinder Arora, from whom I learned many things. My career started when I began playing cricket under him, and he has remained my coach to this day. When I returned from London, I discussed the 'doosra' with him, and he told me to add more variations to it. He explained that if I rolled my thumb more, the ball would come out differently."

According to him, It was these small technical adjustments and pieces of information that helped him keep correcting and improving the delivery and gradually, the 'doosra' became hugely beneficial for him.

"It helped me get an opportunity to play for Team India. If I had not learned it or did not have that delivery, I would have simply been another off-spinner. I was asked what I could do differently, and I had something different to offer. That is how I got my chance to play for Team India," he said.