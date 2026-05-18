Olympian And Leander Paes Mother Jennfier Paes, Passes Away At 72
The Indian sports community is in mourning after the death of Olympian basketball player Jennifer Paes.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: A shadow of grief has fallen over the Indian sports world. Former Olympian and one of the country's most successful female basketball players, Jennifer Paes, passed away. She lost her long battle with cancer. She was 72 years old. The Paes family confirmed the news of her death.
Just a few months ago, her husband, former Indian hockey star Vece Paes, passed away. Before he could get over the grief, Indian tennis legend Leander Paes also lost his mother, Jennifer.
Jennifer was a shining star in Indian women's basketball. Jennifer was her husband's partner in the Indian basketball team at the Munich Olympics in 1972. Later, she also led the Indian team in the 1980-82 Asian Basketball Championship. Her contribution to women's basketball in the country during her long sports career is still remembered today.
According to family sources, Jennifer had been suffering from cancer for a long time. She underwent surgery. But in the end, the battle was not won. Despite her physical illness, she had remained involved in sports in the last few years. She was also active on social media. She regularly encouraged the younger generation and spread the love for sports in her own way.
Jennifer's life is not only intertwined with sports but also with history. She was a descendant of the great Bengali poet Michael Madhusudan Dutta. On the other hand, her husband, Vece Paes, was a former Olympic medal-winning hockey player for India. He was a member of the bronze-winning Indian team at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Vece was also part of the bronze-winning team at the 1971 World Cup.
Their son Leander Paes is also one of the country's most successful Olympians. It is a rare instance in the history of Indian sports that all three parents and children have represented India in the Olympics.
Although Wes and Jennifer were not together in the final stages of their lives. The relationship had broken down many years ago. Still, the 'Paes family' will remain a unique chapter in the history of sports and family.
Jennifer's presence was also very well known in the sports community of Kolkata. She was a person of respect and love to many for her vibrant personality, passion for sports and ability to inspire the new generation. Her passing marks the end of an era in the world of Indian sports.