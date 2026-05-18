ETV Bharat / sports

Olympian And Leander Paes Mother Jennfier Paes, Passes Away At 72

Hyderabad: A shadow of grief has fallen over the Indian sports world. Former Olympian and one of the country's most successful female basketball players, Jennifer Paes, passed away. She lost her long battle with cancer. She was 72 years old. The Paes family confirmed the news of her death.

Just a few months ago, her husband, former Indian hockey star Vece Paes, passed away. Before he could get over the grief, Indian tennis legend Leander Paes also lost his mother, Jennifer.

Jennifer was a shining star in Indian women's basketball. Jennifer was her husband's partner in the Indian basketball team at the Munich Olympics in 1972. Later, she also led the Indian team in the 1980-82 Asian Basketball Championship. Her contribution to women's basketball in the country during her long sports career is still remembered today.

According to family sources, Jennifer had been suffering from cancer for a long time. She underwent surgery. But in the end, the battle was not won. Despite her physical illness, she had remained involved in sports in the last few years. She was also active on social media. She regularly encouraged the younger generation and spread the love for sports in her own way.