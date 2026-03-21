‘Don’t Bring The BCCI Administration Into The Picture’: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Issues Clarification
Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has issued a clarification after accusing racial discrimination within BCCI.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has issued a clarification after alleging colour discrimination in the BCCI. Taking to his ‘X’ handle, he has written that there is no need to bring the whole BCCI administration into the picture as Jay Shah and Company have nothing to do with the issue.
“Don’t bring the BCCI Administration into the picture. It’s a one-on-one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life, and I think I am entitled to do it,” he wrote.
Don’t bring the BCCI Administration into the picture. It’s a one on one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life and I think I am entitled to do it.— Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 21, 2026
Earlier, Sivaramakrishnan had claimed that he didn’t receive opportunities to conduct toss and presentation ceremonies, indicating that the discrimination could have played a part in his decision.
"If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and newcomers come in to do pitch report, tosses, presentations even when (Ravi) Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason?" he posted.
The former leg-spinner has featured in nine Tests and 16 ODIs for India. While responding to a message from a fan, he accused the BCCI of colour discrimination.
If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason— Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026
Sivaramakrishnan commenced his commentary career in 2000. He also worked as a player representative on the ICC Cricket Committee. His notable performance came in 1984 when he picked a 12-wicket haul against England. He also played a key role in India’s victorious 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship triumph in Australia under the captaincy of Sunil Gavaskar.
Also, he played a key role in the title decider against Pakistan, helping the team restrict the opposition to 176/9 and script an eight-wicket win. He was the leading wicket-taker in that tournament for the Indian side.
There was a lot of discussion on social media about the BCCI doing racial discrimination. However, the former Indian cricketer has now come up with a clarification around the whole issue.