ETV Bharat / sports

‘Don’t Bring The BCCI Administration Into The Picture’: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Issues Clarification

File photo: Laxman Sivaramkrishnan ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has issued a clarification after alleging colour discrimination in the BCCI. Taking to his ‘X’ handle, he has written that there is no need to bring the whole BCCI administration into the picture as Jay Shah and Company have nothing to do with the issue. “Don’t bring the BCCI Administration into the picture. It’s a one-on-one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life, and I think I am entitled to do it,” he wrote. Earlier, Sivaramakrishnan had claimed that he didn’t receive opportunities to conduct toss and presentation ceremonies, indicating that the discrimination could have played a part in his decision.