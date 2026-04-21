ETV Bharat / sports

Laureus Awards 2026: Lamine Yamal Wins Young Sportsperson of the Year

Hyderabad: The Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony was hosted in Madrid on Monday. The top names of the sporting world gathered in an event which brought together champions, legends and rising stars.

India’s Women’s 2025 ODI World Cup-winning team missed out on winning the Team of the Year award in the Laureus Awards 2025, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat them to take the honours. PSG were awarded at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, April 20. Amongst other notable awards, world No.1s Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, respectively. Also. Lamine Yamal was named the Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Lamine Yamal Laureus Award

Lamine Yamal was honoured with the Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year in Madrid. The Spanish forward won the prestigious award thanks to a standout season. Notably, it was his second consecutive Laureus award after winning the Breakthrough of the Year in 2025.

He scored 15 goals and 11 assists in the previous La Liga season for FC Barcelona. In the UEFA Champions League, he scored 6 goals while providing 4 assists.