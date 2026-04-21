Laureus Awards 2026: Lamine Yamal Wins Young Sportsperson of the Year
India's women’s 2025 World Cup winning team was amongst the nominees for the Laureus Awards 2026, but PSG won the Team of the Year award.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony was hosted in Madrid on Monday. The top names of the sporting world gathered in an event which brought together champions, legends and rising stars.
India’s Women’s 2025 ODI World Cup-winning team missed out on winning the Team of the Year award in the Laureus Awards 2025, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat them to take the honours. PSG were awarded at the Cibeles Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, April 20. Amongst other notable awards, world No.1s Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, respectively. Also. Lamine Yamal was named the Young Sportsperson of the Year.
Lamine Yamal Laureus Award
Lamine Yamal was honoured with the Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year in Madrid. The Spanish forward won the prestigious award thanks to a standout season. Notably, it was his second consecutive Laureus award after winning the Breakthrough of the Year in 2025.
Lamine Yamal receives the Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award 🏆#Laureus26 pic.twitter.com/ZpYVSNSyp9— Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 20, 2026
He scored 15 goals and 11 assists in the previous La Liga season for FC Barcelona. In the UEFA Champions League, he scored 6 goals while providing 4 assists.
PSG crowned as Team of the Year
The Indian women’s team were competing against some of the elite names of the sport like England Women's national football team, the European Ryder Cup team, McLaren Formula 1 Team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and PSG. All these teams achieved big in their fields.
Paris Saint-Germain are the Laureus World Team of the Year 🏆#Laureus26 pic.twitter.com/MeBOEwXeGq— Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 20, 2026
PSG’s victory in the race thrived upon the consistency they showed. They bagged six major titles, including a t 5-0 victory against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final.They also completed a domestic treble with title runs in Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophe des Champions. They also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup to complete a historical year.
Laureus Awards 2026 winners list
The Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year is Aryna Sabalenka 🏆#Laureus26 pic.twitter.com/EJLv0jEHuF— Laureus (@LaureusSport) April 20, 2026
- Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Carlos Alcaraz
- Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aryna Sabalenka
- Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Paris Saint-Germain
- Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Lando Norris
- Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Rory Mcllroy
- Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Gabriel Araújo
- Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Chloe Kim
- Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award: Lamine Yamal
- Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award: Toni Kroos
- Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Nadia Comăneci
- Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fútbol Más
What are the Laureus World Sports Awards?
The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual ceremony which rewards individuals and teams from the world of sports for their sporting achievements throughout the year. The awards were established in 1999 by the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, founding patrons Daimler and Richemont. Mercedes-Benz, IWC Schaffhausen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group support the foundation as global partners.
The winners of the award are presented with a Laureus statuette at an annual ceremony.